Tangi underway for fallen solider Kane Te Tai

10:30am
Kane Te Tai had been fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine.

Kane Te Tai had been fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine. (Source: 1News)

A celebration of life for fallen soldier Kane Te Tai is taking place today.

Te Tai was killed in action while clearing a trench in the Vuhledar region of Ukraine on March 20.

He trained in New Zealand and went to Ukraine voluntarily.

The celebration of life began at 10am with a tangihanga at Te Taua Moana o Aotearoa Marae in Auckland's Devonport.

There will then be a convoy through the city, a funeral service at Waikumete Cemetery, and a public memorial service at The Trusts Arena this afternoon.

The convoy will go via Beach Haven in the neighbourhood where Te Tai grew up, and he will be transported by whānau and military veterans.

Te Tai's mother has described him as "an awesome son and father".

People gather at Te Taua Moana o Aotearoa Marae for Te Tai's service.

People gather at Te Taua Moana o Aotearoa Marae for Te Tai's service. (Source: 1News)

She also said she never fully came to terms with his motivation for going.

"I tried to understand why he left the country and went to Ukraine. I still don't understand. But I kind of do too, if you know what I mean."

Two New Zealanders have already been killed in Ukraine. Dominic Abelen, 28, was on leave without pay from the New Zealand Defence Force when he was killed in Donetsk in August. His body has not been returned to his family.

Andrew Bagshaw, a dual New Zealand and British citizen, was killed in the town of Soledar when his car was hit by an artillery shell in January. He was 47.

New ZealandRussia invades Ukraine

