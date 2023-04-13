World
Associated Press

Prince Harry will attend father's coronation, Meghan won't

6:25am
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, in an interview with Oprah.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, in an interview with Oprah. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Prince Harry will attend his father's coronation, Buckingham Palace said overnight, ending months of speculation about whether the prince would be welcome after levelling charges of racism and media manipulation at the royal family.

His wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain at the couple's home in Southern California with their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the palace said.

A nearly identical statement from the Sussex's representatives confirmed the news.

The May 6 date of the coronation at Westminster Abbey coincides with their son's birthday.

While the announcement should silence the "will he or won't he" debate in the British media, it won't end the royal soap opera swirling around Harry and Meghan as King Charles III prepares for his coronation.

When the prince attended the funerals of his grandfather, Prince Philip, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, commentators discussed everything from whether Harry would be allowed to wear his military uniform to exactly where he was seated.

And there is always the question of whether he will meet face-to-face with his father and older brother, Prince William.

That intrigue will only be heightened after Harry and Meghan stoked their critique of the royal family in a six-part Netflix series about their decision to step back from royal duties three years ago, which was followed by Harry's decision to reveal family secrets in his bestselling memoir Spare.

The pair said racism fuelled coverage of their relationship in a new Netflix series that promises to tell the full story of the couple’s estrangement from the royal family.

The pair said racism fuelled coverage of their relationship in a new Netflix series that promises to tell the full story of the couple’s estrangement from the royal family. (Source: Breakfast)

Harry and Meghan, who is biracial, have alleged she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the UK press. The treatment contributed to their decision to leave the country.

The revelations in Spare, including details of private conversations with his father and brother, Prince William, fanned tensions between Harry and his family that became public when he and his wife moved to North America in 2020.

The book also included allegations that members of the royal family regularly fed the press unflattering information about other members of the House of Windsor in exchange for positive coverage of themselves.

The prince singled out Camilla, the queen consort, accusing her of leaking private conversations to the media as she sought to rehabilitate her image after marrying Charles. Camilla was once reviled for her long-term affair with Charles, which contributed to the breakdown of his marriage to the late Prince Diana, Harry and William's mother.

The acrimony between Harry and his family once again spilled into public view last month when the Sussexes said that they had been asked to vacate their home in Britain.

Frogmore Cottage, a royal residence on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, was the couple's main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Montecito, a wealthy enclave in Southern California.

