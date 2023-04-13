Business
Musk says leading Twitter 'stressful', jokes his dog is CEO

9:37am
New Twitter owner Elon Musk.

New Twitter owner Elon Musk. (Source: Getty)

Elon Musk has opened up about his time as Twitter boss in a rare interview with the BBC.

In the interview, Musk said running the social media network has been "quite a rollercoaster" and acknowledged "many mistakes" along the way, six months after he bought the company for NZ$70 billion.

Assessing his time in charge, Musk said it had been "a stressful situation over the last several months".

"Were there many mistakes made along the way? Of course," he said. "But all's well that ends well. I feel like we're headed to a good place."

He said the company was now "roughly breaking even" thanks in part to the crushing round of layoffs that slashed the payroll to 1500 staff from 7000 before the sale.

He however pushed back at reports and studies that misinformation and hateful content were seeing a resurgence on the site since his takeover.

"You said you see more hateful content, but you can't even name a single one," Musk said. "You just lied!"

Upholding his image as a hard-charging workaholic who sacrifices his personal life for his job, Musk said he often slept on a couch at Twitter headquarters.

When pushed on who was Twitter's new chief executive after he pledged to find someone to fill the role, he named his dog, Floki.

