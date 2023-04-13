Environment

rnz.co.nz

Mayors anxious about Government's promised Three Waters reset

7:15am
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Mayors on both sides of the Three Waters debate are anxious about today's promised reset and exactly what changes the Government has made to its reform project.

By Craig McCulloch of rnz.co.nz

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty will this morning announce their updated strategy for improving the management of drinking, waste and stormwater.

Hipkins sent Labour's initial plan — to transfer local control of water to four new mega-entities — back to the drawing board after a fierce backlash from many councils.

Manawatū Mayor Helen Worboys chairs a grouping of councils protesting Labour's plan and said they had little confidence the government would make sufficient changes to bring them on board.

Worboys told RNZ she had had a constructive meeting with McAnulty several weeks ago but believed "his hands are tied".

"We live in hope, but unfortunately, this looks like it's going to become an election topic, a political football for the elections coming up later in the year."

Worboys said it was vital that any Three Waters alternative preserved councils' ownership and decision-making regarding their assets.

"One size doesn't fit all. We've always asked the government to put the rules in place, put the funding assistance in place, put some backstop enforcement in place, and then let councils and communities sort it out amongst themselves."

She also hoped the government would ditch the co-governance element whereby the entities were responsible to boards with a 50/50 split of iwi and council representatives.

"Councils and communities should be allowed to build that relationship themselves if they haven't already."

New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom told RNZ Labour needed to take a regional approach, with more than just four entities set up around the country.

"Were we in one of these mega-entities, you've got people potentially a long way away making decisions about assets in local communities.

"Traditionally we see money always goes to the big centres, but how does that work for small rural communities?"

Holdom said he had no problem with the co-governance element, but wanted the Government to guarantee the entities' borrowing and remove a lot of the extra compliance requirements.

"The Government has put these organisations in a total straitjacket. It's absolute overkill and they need to strip it out. They actually need to allow these regional entities to get on and adapt and evolve."

On the other side of the fence, Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan — one of the few vocal supporters of the reform — said he was worried any compromises, such as increasing the number of entities, would undermine the programme.

"We've got to find the most affordable way to do the work that needs to be done," Cadogan said.

"And we've managed — primarily through a lack of clarity — to have got ourselves in a point where maybe there's going to be compromises made, that are going to have a direct impact on [a ratepayer's] already stretched pocket into the future."

Cadogan said the co-governance debate had become a tragic distraction from the "crucial economic and environmental problems" facing the country and today's reset was an opportunity to clear up the muddled messaging.

"No matter what the announcement is, unless they explain why there is a need for reform, it's going to be for naught."

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said her main concern was that the Government's plan continued to cover drinking, waste and stormwater.

"They can't take something like stormwater out, because we're dealing with all our pipes. It needs to be three waters or nothing."

Speaking on Tuesday, Hipkins said the Government was focused on fixing the country's water infrastructure deficit.

"Let's call it what it is. It's about making sure we have affordable water infrastructure improvements.

"There is a massive bill coming down the pipeline, if you'll excuse the pun, in terms of upgrading our water infrastructure."

New ZealandPoliticsEnvironment

SHARE

More Stories

New study detects meth, other drugs in Auckland CBD air

New study detects meth, other drugs in Auckland CBD air

Research fellow Dr Joel Rindelaub said the findings are not as concerning as they sound, but the things people breathe in "could be surprising".

5:00am

6:57

Dame Lynda Topp calls out fellow Western Ward candidate

Dame Lynda Topp calls out fellow Western Ward candidate

Dame Lynda has called out Hayden Tasker for not living in the ward at a meet the candidates meeting in Methven.

5:53pm

Abuse in care final report pushed back nine months

Abuse in care final report pushed back nine months

3:38pm

'Sobering' snapshot of NZ's freshwater decline released

'Sobering' snapshot of NZ's freshwater decline released

11:25am

Cabinet reaches gender parity for 1st time after Nash reshuffle

Cabinet reaches gender parity for 1st time after Nash reshuffle

Wed, Apr 12

6:12

Taranaki Maunga to get legal personhood - what does this mean?

Taranaki Maunga to get legal personhood - what does this mean?

Wed, Apr 12

More Stories

One ticket wins $23.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $23.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Strike's big prize was also won by one player who takes home $1 million.

Wed, Jan 18

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

Caps on first home grants have also been increased in most major cities, including Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown.

May 19, 2022

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

Wed, Mar 29

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Mon, Apr 3

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

September 20, 2022

Crate Day sees spike in Waikato ED alcohol admissions – study

Crate Day sees spike in Waikato ED alcohol admissions – study

Fri, Mar 24

Latest

Popular

40 mins ago

Zelensky blasts Russian 'beasts' over beheading video

Zelensky blasts Russian 'beasts' over beheading video

7:15am

Mayors anxious about Government's promised Three Waters reset

Mayors anxious about Government's promised Three Waters reset

6:25am

Prince Harry will attend father's coronation, Meghan won't

Prince Harry will attend father's coronation, Meghan won't

5:00am

'Store-to-door' pizza drone deliveries to arrive in Huntly

4:53

'Store-to-door' pizza drone deliveries to arrive in Huntly

5:00am

New study detects meth, other drugs in Auckland CBD air

6:57

New study detects meth, other drugs in Auckland CBD air

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6