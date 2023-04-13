Govt agency worker charged with role in gruesome NSW kidnapping

A NSW government employee provided private data to those behind a violent kidnapping in which a man's teeth were forcibly removed, police say.

The 26-year-old victim was grabbed from his suburban Sydney home on March 9, forced into a vehicle and held for nearly a week as ransom demands were made.

Six men aged between 19 and 21 have since been put before the courts, charged with various weapons and kidnapping offences.

Police on Wednesday evening charged a seventh person, who is an employee of a state government agency.

The Yagoona woman, 21, is accused of accessing personal data which was shared with others for the purpose of criminal activity.

She is due to face Burwood Local Court today on charges related to kidnapping for ransom, making unauthorised functions with intent to commit a serious offence and accessing restricted computer data.

Police in March described the kidnapping as a "very serious crime" involving an "extreme" level of violence.

The six men allegedly tried to extort a large sum of money from the victim and his associates, police said at the time.

The men held their victim and physically abused and tortured him over six days.

During the ordeal the man, who was not known to police, was bound and had his teeth forcibly removed.

It's not clear why the man was targeted, police said.