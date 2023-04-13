Politics
1News

Full video: Government announces changes to Three Waters reforms

11:10am

The controversial Three Waters policy is being scaled back after widespread opposition.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Minister Kieran McAnulty made the announcement from the Memorial Water Treatment Plant in Greytown.

New ZealandPolitics

What was Three Waters and why is it being watered down?

6:51

What was Three Waters and why is it being watered down?
