World
AFP

'Feels like home': Biden on nostalgia tour of Ireland

10:53am
US President Joe Biden poses for a selfie photograph after delivering a speech on business development at Ulster University in Belfast.

US President Joe Biden poses for a selfie photograph after delivering a speech on business development at Ulster University in Belfast. (Source: AFP)

US President Joe Biden has begun a nostalgia-filled tour of the Republic of Ireland, jetting in from Northern Ireland where he pushed for an end to political paralysis in the British province.

Biden emerged from Air Force One at Dublin airport to driving wind and rain, and was greeted by the Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadkar and a sea of black umbrellas.

The 80-year-old president calls Ireland "part of my soul", and his visit includes trips to the hometowns of his 19th-century ancestors.

On the first such trip out of Dublin, to Carlingford Castle near Northern Ireland, Biden said: "It feels wonderful! Feels like I'm coming home."

He went on to visit an ice cream shop and a pub in the town of Dundalk near Carlingford Castle, where he staged a walkabout.

Distant cousins from his mother's Irish side of the family were present in Dundalk's Windsor Bar, where Biden said emigres like their forebears had brought "courage and hope" to America.

"All together we have to continue working towards a future that's of greater dignity, as we face darkness," the Democrat said, ahead of a potential election rematch next year against Republican Donald Trump.

'Keep the peace'

Biden will also meet Irish head of state Michael Higgins and address a joint sitting of both houses of the Oireachtas — the Irish parliament — on Thursday before heading home late Friday (local time).

Despite the sentimental nature of his trip, Biden was keen to underscore its seriousness.

The priority, he said, was "to keep the peace" in Northern Ireland, 25 years after a landmark peace agreement that ended three decades of deadly sectarian violence over British rule.

He used a speech at a new campus of Ulster University in Belfast earlier on Wednesday (local time) to promote the benefits of enduring peace and investment, but faced heated criticism from pro-UK hardliners.

"I hope the (Northern Ireland) Executive and Assembly will soon be restored," Biden said, urging feuding leaders to restore the power-sharing government which has been suspended since February last year.

'Anti-British?'

Biden touted the "unlimited possibilities" for investment and growth offered in Northern Ireland, 25 years on from the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

The president also met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said the UK's relationship with the United States was "in great shape".

But senior figures in the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which is under pressure to resume local power-sharing, were strikingly undiplomatic about the president.

Sammy Wilson, a DUP member of the UK parliament in Westminster, branded Biden "anti-British", accusing the second Catholic US president of having "made his antipathy towards Protestants in particular very well known".

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, who was among local leaders to greet Biden, said the visit "doesn't change the political dynamic in Northern Ireland".

Other senior party figures said Biden's love affair with the Republic made him unfit to comment about affairs north of the border.

Power-sharing government is a key plank of the 1998 peace accord, but it collapsed 14 months ago over the DUP's opposition to post-Brexit trade arrangements in Northern Ireland.

Despite the UK and the European Union agreeing to overhaul the trading rules earlier this year, the DUP is yet to back them, and allow the restoration of Belfast's Stormont legislature.

Security fears

The White House hit back at the claims that Biden is "anti-British".

"The president has been very actively engaged throughout his career, dating back to when he was a senator, in the peace process in Northern Ireland," said Amanda Sloat, National Security Council senior director for Europe.

Sectarian violence remains a concern north of the border.

On Monday, masked youths pelted police vehicles with petrol bombs during an illegal march by hardline nationalists in Londonderry, which is also known as Derry.

Police in Northern Ireland on Tuesday said that four suspected pipe bombs had been retrieved from a cemetery in the Creggan area of the city.

Biden brushed off any security concerns and saw up close how much redevelopment has transformed Belfast since 1998.

"The dividends of peace are all around us," he said at the new university campus, whose glass frontage would have been dangerously impractical in the days when the city centre was constantly being bombed by anti-British militants.

WorldUK and EuropeNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Musk says leading Twitter 'stressful', jokes his dog is CEO

Musk says leading Twitter 'stressful', jokes his dog is CEO

In an interview with the BBC, Musk said running the social media network has been "quite a rollercoaster".

9:37am

0:44

Teenage murderer turned crime writer Anne Perry dies

Teenage murderer turned crime writer Anne Perry dies

Perry, born Juliet Hulme, helped bludgeon her friend's mother to death in Christchurch in 1954.

9:03am

Zelensky blasts Russian 'beasts' over beheading video

Zelensky blasts Russian 'beasts' over beheading video

8:05am

Search for alien life extends to Jupiter's icy moons

Search for alien life extends to Jupiter's icy moons

5:00am

Theranos founder Holmes heading for prison after failed appeal

Theranos founder Holmes heading for prison after failed appeal

8:00pm

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for year-long experiments on Earth

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for year-long experiments on Earth

7:15pm

3:39

More Stories

One ticket wins $23.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $23.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Strike's big prize was also won by one player who takes home $1 million.

Wed, Jan 18

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

Caps on first home grants have also been increased in most major cities, including Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown.

May 19, 2022

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

Wed, Mar 29

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Mon, Apr 3

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

Record low crime numbers don't paint a full picture, minister says

September 20, 2022

Crate Day sees spike in Waikato ED alcohol admissions – study

Crate Day sees spike in Waikato ED alcohol admissions – study

Fri, Mar 24

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Joe Biden makes All Blacks gaffe while speaking at Irish pub

Joe Biden makes All Blacks gaffe while speaking at Irish pub

46 mins ago

Japan issues take shelter order as N. Korea fires missile

Japan issues take shelter order as N. Korea fires missile

53 mins ago

Police name man found in 'sudden death' at Christchurch property

Police name man found in 'sudden death' at Christchurch property

58 mins ago

Man charged over Transmission Gully fuel leak truck crash

Man charged over Transmission Gully fuel leak truck crash

11:10am

Full video: Government announces changes to Three Waters reforms

Full video: Government announces changes to Three Waters reforms

11:00am

What was Three Waters and why is it being watered down?

6:51

What was Three Waters and why is it being watered down?
1
2
3
4
5
6