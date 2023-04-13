Cyclone Ilsa approaches WA with extreme 275km/h wind gusts

Western Australian communities are bracing for winds gusts of 275km/h as people in the path of Tropical Cyclone Ilsa are told to make final preparations and find shelter.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology has formally upgraded the cyclone to a category four system.

The latest tracking shows the weather system currently off the coast of Port Hedland and Broome.

The cyclone's expected to make landfall overnight NZ time.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology expects it to bring destructive winds, with gusts of up to 275km/h near the centre.

The area it's expected to hit is not densely populated, however it's popular with holidaymakers over the Easter period.

Emergency officials have been urging tourists to pack up tents and campervans.

There's also a focus on Bidyadanga, which is south-west of Broome, the closest community to the forecast path of Tropical Cyclone Ilsa.

Up to 700 residents there will be sheltering through the significant weather event over the next few days.