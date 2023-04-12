World
AAP

Western Australia battens down as Cyclone Ilsa gathers strength

11:52am
Tropical Cyclone Ilsa, as of April 11.

Tropical Cyclone Ilsa, as of April 11. (Source: NASA Worldview)

Evacuations are under way in Western Australia's northwest as tourists, miners and pastoralists flee the projected path of a strengthening cyclone.

Tropical Cyclone Ilsa is expected to become the first category-four system to strike the region in more than a decade when it hits the coast between Broome and Port Hedland.

On Wednesday morning, the category-two cyclone was moving south from its position about 350km northwest of Broome.

It is forecast to move to the southeast on Thursday, crossing the coast near Eighty Mile Beach later in the day or early on Friday.

Heavy rainfall and destructive winds are expected to hit the western Kimberley region, with storms possibly extending into the Pilbara and northern interior.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said remote Aboriginal communities, pastoral stations, mines and tourism operators in the cyclone's path had been contacted.

Workers at Wallal Downs cattle station, Newcrest's Telfer mine and caravan parks are being evacuated, along with non-critical workers at BHP's sites across the region.

People living in structures that are not built to withstand a category-four weather event have been told to move out of the area.

"It's been 10 years since we've had a category-four cyclone impact the coast of WA and so many people up in the Pilbara and the Kimberley wouldn't have experienced that sort of impact," Klemm told reporters.

Extra emergency workers, essential supplies and aircraft have also been sent to the region.

Tropical Cyclone Ilsa near Western Australia.

Tropical Cyclone Ilsa near Western Australia. (Source: Earth Nullschool)

Klemm said the North West Coastal Highway between Port Hedland and Broome would likely close in the coming days due to flooding.

The Port Hedland port will be cleared of vessels, including iron ore carriers, on Wednesday.

"People need to make sure they're well prepared for winds in excess of 200km/h, which is going to be significant," Klemm said.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Todd Smith said the cyclone would rapidly grow in strength over the coming days and its impacts would be felt across a wide area between Broome and Port Hedland.

"It's going to cause a lot of damage to trees, vegetation and any buildings and infrastructure that aren't up to code, and caravans, cars are going to get blown around," he said.

Smith warned abnormally high tides, large waves and flooding were possible and people should avoid coastal and low-lying areas.

He said the weather system could reach hundreds of kilometres inland and towns in the Pilbara region also needed to prepare.

Communities from Beagle Bay to Whim Creek, including Broome and Port Hedland, have been warned to prepare for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and abnormally high tides.

WorldWeather NewsAustralia

SHARE

More Stories

Widespread evacuations as cyclone looms over Western Australia

Widespread evacuations as cyclone looms over Western Australia

An intensifying storm in Western Australia's north is forecast to become a destructive category-four cyclone.

7:45pm

Trio plot father's murder from inside Melbourne hotel room

Trio plot father's murder from inside Melbourne hotel room

The group earlier fought with Ricky Rowlands outside the Ibis Hotel.

7:07pm

Croc search continues following north Queensland attack

Croc search continues following north Queensland attack

Mon, Apr 10

Hunt for 'dangerous' armed gunman in QLD enters fourth day

Hunt for 'dangerous' armed gunman in QLD enters fourth day

Mon, Apr 10

Once extinct 'zombie fish' comes back from the dead in Australia

Once extinct 'zombie fish' comes back from the dead in Australia

Sun, Apr 9

AUKUS to be strong regardless of US election result - Aus PM

AUKUS to be strong regardless of US election result - Aus PM

Sun, Apr 9

More Stories

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

The prize is made up of $6 million from Lotto Powerball and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

Wed, Mar 29

One ticket wins $6.3m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $6.3m Lotto Powerball jackpot

There were queues for people trying to log in to check tickets on MyLotto after the draw.

December 14, 2022

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Mon, Apr 3

Killer Beez and Tribesmen: From feeder gang to violent rivals

Killer Beez and Tribesmen: From feeder gang to violent rivals

June 9, 2022

NZ's failure to attract migrants hurting Covid recovery - National

NZ's failure to attract migrants hurting Covid recovery - National

June 19, 2022

Price of New Zealand passport rises

Price of New Zealand passport rises

May 25, 2022

Latest

Popular

19 mins ago

Lightning 'sparking off' in upper North Island as storms move in

Lightning 'sparking off' in upper North Island as storms move in

43 mins ago

Convicted fraudster Billy McFarland teases Fyre Festival 2

Convicted fraudster Billy McFarland teases Fyre Festival 2

48 mins ago

WorkSafe never investigated two temp workers' deaths

WorkSafe never investigated two temp workers' deaths

57 mins ago

'Hell of a scare' - Matthew McConaughey details terrifying flight

'Hell of a scare' - Matthew McConaughey details terrifying flight

12:41pm

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6