Trump accuses French President of 'kissing Xi's a**'

French President Emmanuel Macron has been in China meeting with Xi Jinping and "kissing his ass," Donald Trump said today.

The former US president sat down with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson for his first mainstream media appearance since being indicted in New York.

In a rambling interview, the Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee said the United States had lost influence in the world since he left office.

"You got this crazy world, it's blowing up and the United States has absolutely no say," he told Carlson.

"And Macron, who's a friend of mine, is over with China, kissing his ass. Okay, in China! I said, 'France is now going to China.'"

Macron caused a storm after a state visit to China last week in which he cautioned Europeans should not chain themselves to US foreign policy.

In remarks to journalists Macron said European countries should not get caught in the tense standoff between Beijing and Washington over the fate of Taiwan.

China has vowed to regain control of Taiwan, while the US government pledges to help Taiwan defend itself.

Macron, who discussed Taiwan with Xi on Friday, warned against Europe being "caught up in crises that are not ours, which prevents it from building its strategic autonomy."

"The paradox would be that, overcome with panic, we believe we are just America's followers," Macron said. "The worse thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the US agenda and a Chinese overreaction."

The remarks sparked unease in Washington, although the White House sought to play them down, with spokesman John Kirby saying the Biden administration remains "comfortable and confident in the terrific bilateral relationship we have with France."