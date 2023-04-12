Tractor smashes into house on Auckland's North Shore

A tractor has crashed into a property in Auckland's North Shore.

Emergency services were called to the house on Glenfield Rd before 7.30am.

The occupant, Brendan, said he heard a large crash and went to check, thinking it was a traffic accident.

A house on Glenfield Road, North Shore, Auckland, was left with a hole in the roof and smashed section of wall when a tractor crashed into it. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The property was left with a hole in the roof and a smashed wall.

Police said no injuries had been reported, while Fire and Emergency said there had been no spills because of the crash.

The tractor was being used to mow the hill opposite the house.

The driver told RNZ he parked on the hill, put on the handbrake and got out, only to see the vehicle slip down the slope, across the road and through the fence.

