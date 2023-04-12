Entertainment
Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

12:41pm
Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jake Bongiov.

Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jake Bongiov. (Source: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram)

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to her long-term boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, she has announced.

The 19-year-old actress took to Instagram to post a picture of her with Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.

The picture, in which she is wearing an engagement ring, was captioned "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

The line is from Taylor Swift's hit Lover.

Bongiovi also posted the announcement on his page.

The couple have been an item for around two-and-a-half years, and social media speculation over an announcement has swirled for weeks.

Brown has previously called Bongiovi her "partner for life".

The British actress rose to global fame as the character Eleven in the Netflix hit Stranger Things, the fifth season of which is expected shortly.

Bongiovi, 20, is an actor who stars in the forthcoming comedy Rockbottom.

