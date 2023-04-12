Basketball
AFP

Michael Jordan sneakers fetch auction record $3.5 million

14 mins ago
Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Air Jordan XIIIs sneakers.

Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Air Jordan XIIIs sneakers. (Source: Associated Press)

A pair of sneakers worn by NBA superstar Michael Jordan sold for NZ$3.5 million today, setting a record price at auction for game-worn sports footwear, Sotheby's announced.

The basketball great wore the "Bred" Air Jordan 13s during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals on the way to his sixth and last NBA championship title.

The online sale cements Jordan's position as the most valuable athlete at auctions for sportswear memorabilia.

It broke his own record of NZ$2.4 million for sneakers, set in September 2021.

Last year, one of his jerseys sold for NZ$16.2 million, the most ever paid at auction for any game-worm collectables.

"Today's record-breaking result further proves that the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectables, said in a statement.

Jordan wore the sneakers for the second half of the Chicago Bulls 93-88 victory over the Utah Jazz on June 5, 1998.

Jordan scored a game-high 37 points as his Bulls side tied the series 1-1.

The Finals featured in the hit 2020 ESPN/Netflix documentary "The Last Dance," about Jordan's final season with the Chicago side.

Wachter said nostalgia for a different era was driving the popularity of Jordan memorabilia.

"We have clients in all different areas, from real estate to finance to private equity. There are many people that are interested in this emerging market," he told AFP.

The price, which includes fees and commission, came in just above Sotheby's low pre-sale estimate of NZ$3.2 million.

The auction house said Jordan had autographed the shoes and given them to a ball-boy after the game.

Sotheby's did not identify the seller but said it was not the original recipient. Nor did it name the buyer of the size 13 shoe.

The sneakers are known as "Bred" for their black and red colour, a style Jordan wore throughout most of his trophy-laden career.

Jordan, now 60, spent the bulk of his playing career with the Bulls, with whom he won all six of his titles, but came out of retirement in 2001 to play two seasons with the Washington Wizards.

The retired star now owns the Charlotte Hornets, located in his childhood home of North Carolina, and reportedly still earns millions in royalties each year from sales of Nike's Air Jordan brand of sneakers.

Tuesday's sale coincided with the release this month of the movie Air, about Nike's pursuit of Jordan.

The $10.1 million sale of Jordan's jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals in September 2022 beat a record held by Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" Argentina jersey.

BasketballNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Kiwi helps Washington State Cougars to basketball title

Kiwi helps Washington State Cougars to basketball title

Charlisse Leger-Walker produced a performance to remember to help the Cougars win the PAC 12 title.

Mon, Mar 6

2:09

Watch: Steven Adams trends with hot turkey take

Watch: Steven Adams trends with hot turkey take

Adams also added that New Zealand has "way cooler" holidays when asked if Kiwis celebrate Thanksgiving.

November 25, 2022

Watch: Golden State Warriors' Green seen punching Poole in practice

Watch: Golden State Warriors' Green seen punching Poole in practice

October 8, 2022

16-year-old cousins heading to US to chase NBA dreams

16-year-old cousins heading to US to chase NBA dreams

August 29, 2022

Emotional NBA coach Kerr fires up after US school shooting

Emotional NBA coach Kerr fires up after US school shooting

May 25, 2022

1:47

Steven Adams controversy: Was flagrant foul call justified?

Steven Adams controversy: Was flagrant foul call justified?

April 20, 2022

0:21

More Stories

Countdown staff mistake cerebral palsy symptoms, call man 'drunk'

Countdown staff mistake cerebral palsy symptoms, call man 'drunk'

Now Countdown is inviting Mark Wilson to participate in staff training.

2:33pm

Auckland floods: Damning report finds officials acted 'too late'

Auckland floods: Damning report finds officials acted 'too late'

The independent review outlines the mistakes made by Mayor Wayne Brown and officials as the devastating floods unfolded in January.

3:31pm

Lightning 'sparking off' in upper North Island as storms move in

Lightning 'sparking off' in upper North Island as storms move in

1:56pm

Western Australia battens down as Cyclone Ilsa gathers strength

Western Australia battens down as Cyclone Ilsa gathers strength

11:52am

One dead after crash between truck and cars in Foxton

One dead after crash between truck and cars in Foxton

42 mins ago

WorkSafe never investigated two temp workers' deaths

WorkSafe never investigated two temp workers' deaths

1:27pm

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

First H3N8 bird flu death recorded in China

First H3N8 bird flu death recorded in China

14 mins ago

Michael Jordan sneakers fetch auction record $3.5 million

Michael Jordan sneakers fetch auction record $3.5 million

42 mins ago

One dead after crash between truck and cars in Foxton

One dead after crash between truck and cars in Foxton

58 mins ago

Grizzlies concede Adams 'unlikely' to play in NBA Playoffs

Grizzlies concede Adams 'unlikely' to play in NBA Playoffs

3:38pm

Abuse in care final report pushed back nine months

Abuse in care final report pushed back nine months

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6