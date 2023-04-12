Entertainment
Associated Press

Jeremy Renner attends premiere, months after snowplough accident

7:45pm
Jeremy Renner, the host and executive producer of Rennervations, gives a thumbs-up to photographers as he moves down the carpet.

Jeremy Renner, the host and executive producer of Rennervations, gives a thumbs-up to photographers as he moves down the carpet. (Source: Associated Press)

Jeremy Renner attended the premiere for his new series today, capping a remarkable recovery less than four months after the Avengers star was nearly killed in a snowplough accident.

Renner was surrounded by family and supporters at the Rennervations premiere in Los Angeles, where he posed for photos and did interviews, at times making use of a cane and a knee scooter. At one point, he flashed photographers a thumbs-up sign while moving down the carpet.

Renner was crushed by his 7-ton snowplough on New Year's Day while trying to help free a relative's car at his Nevada home. The actor has said he broke numerous bones and suffered a collapsed lung and pierced liver in the accident.

Rennervations, which premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, follow Renner as he transforms large vehicles into community spaces for young people in India, Mexico, Chicago and Nevada. The purposes range from serving as a mobile music studio to a water filtration truck for a community in India.

Jeremy Renner, center, the host and executive producer of Rennervations, is surrounded by family members.

Jeremy Renner, center, the host and executive producer of Rennervations, is surrounded by family members. (Source: Associated Press)

Renner said his aim was to give young people access to things they might not already have and present opportunities they might not know existed.

Renner wrote the theme song for the show, something he did while working on another show.

“I use music and piano to write songs and use it like therapy for me,” he said.

Construction and music have been creative outlets for Renner, who is best known for playing the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel “Avengers” films and his own spin-off TV series.

Marvel co-star Anthony Mackie appears in the show, and Renner said the secret to their friendship is they “laugh a lot.”

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, told Diane Sawyer in an interview that aired that while he thought he might die from his injuries, he refused to be “haunted” by the accident.

