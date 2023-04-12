New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Housing market sees biggest first-quarter fall in 15 years

6:29am
QV national spokesperson Simon Petersen says in less than a year, the average national home value has fallen from $1 million, to 'just a tick over $900,000' today.

QV national spokesperson Simon Petersen says in less than a year, the average national home value has fallen from $1 million, to 'just a tick over $900,000' today. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The downturn in the residential property market is gaining momentum, with home values recording their largest first-quarter fall in more than 15 years.

The latest QV House Price Index for March indicated national property values fell an average of 3.9% since the start of the year, following a 2.7% drop in the three months to February and a 1.7% drop in the three months to January.

The average home value fell 13% to $907,737 on the year earlier.

"In less than a year the average home value has fallen from $1 million nationally to just a tick over $900,000 today," QV national spokesperson Simon Petersen said.

The rolling three-monthly rate of fall increased last month in all but two of the country's 16 largest urban areas, with the largest quarterly home value reductions in Whangārei (-6.6%) and Rotorua (-5.7%).

Of the largest cities, Auckland (-5.2%), Hamilton (-5.2%), and Wellington (-4.8%) led the decline.

Christchurch (-1.2%) and Hastings (-2%) were the two exceptions — the former experiencing the smallest decline of the main centres.

Market slower than usual

Peterson said the first quarter of the year was usually one of the busiest periods.

"Traditionally you don't see too many home value declines this time of year," he said.

"But it's obviously a tough time right now for prospective buyers, who are having to deal with very significant credit constraints amidst an ongoing cost of living crisis."

He said sellers were also finding it tough, with plenty of stock available but fewer active buyers than normal.

"Interestingly, real estate agents are reporting significant falls in new listings across the motu, which is an indication that most vendors are trying to tough it out until the market improves."

He said the national average home value looked destined to see further falls, given the Reserve Bank's recent 50 basis point hike to the official cash rate — raising it to 5.25%.

"There's still a possible recession looming large on the horizon, even more mortgage repricing to come, and no small matter of an election later in the year," Peterson said.

Big city investors on the sidelines

Auckland valuer Hugh Robson said the Auckland market was particularly quiet.

"Flood and cyclone events have certainly contributed to this, but activity was low even before these events," he said, adding that credit constraints and higher interest rates were putting off many prospective buyers.

"Investors remain quiet... Healthy Homes legislation and the issue of interest deductibility continues to keep them out of the market for now.

"Many will be waiting to see what takes place with the upcoming election before potentially exploring their options."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandPropertyEconomy

SHARE

More Stories

Vulnerable communities struggling to set up bank accounts

Vulnerable communities struggling to set up bank accounts

Those affected are asking the industry to make banking more accessible.

Mon, Apr 10

2:00

New Brighton Mall to receive multi-million dollar upgrade

New Brighton Mall to receive multi-million dollar upgrade

Once a popular shopping destination in the late 60s and early 70s, it’s now a shell of its former self with empty shops and rundown streets.

Mon, Apr 10

2:34

Another steep rise on the cards for Wellington ratepayers

Another steep rise on the cards for Wellington ratepayers

Mon, Apr 10

More people working from home, less being spent in Auckland - report

More people working from home, less being spent in Auckland - report

Sun, Apr 9

2:07

Tourism NZ says industry's recovery starting to plateau

Tourism NZ says industry's recovery starting to plateau

Sun, Apr 9

Kiwi startup company aims to secure investors' crypto funds

Kiwi startup company aims to secure investors' crypto funds

Sat, Apr 8

1:58

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Teen to have bariatric surgery as part of youth obesity programme

Teen to have bariatric surgery as part of youth obesity programme

7:01am

Cabinet reaches gender parity for 1st time after Nash reshuffle

6:12

Cabinet reaches gender parity for 1st time after Nash reshuffle

6:29am

Housing market sees biggest first-quarter fall in 15 years

Housing market sees biggest first-quarter fall in 15 years

5:50am

RNA tech gets $70m boost to help NZ's future health battles

2:22

RNA tech gets $70m boost to help NZ's future health battles

5:35am

Kiwi football clubs relish 'generational' upgrades for World Cup

2:13

Kiwi football clubs relish 'generational' upgrades for World Cup

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6