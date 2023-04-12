'Hell of a scare' - Matthew McConaughey details terrifying flight

Matthew McConaughey says he was "in shock" after a flight he was on dropped 1200 metres (4000 feet).

The 53-year-old actor was aboard the Lufthansa aircraft in early March along with his wife Camila Alves, 41, when the flight suffered a massive drop, and he has now opened up about having "no control" over the situation as he was held down solely by his tray table because there was no warning for passengers to fasten their seatbelts.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast with Kelly Ripa, he said: "It's suspended disbelief. I mean, it's zero gravity. Your red wine and the glass and the plates that your food was on are all suspended, floating, still just in the air.

"And to look at it for that long, which wasn't that long --one, two, three, four [seconds] - and then everything just comes crashing down. It was a hell of a scare, That 100% feeling that you have no way to get control of this situation the moment.

"My tray table is what held me down. I did not have my seatbelt on, and there was not a seatbelt warning right before it happened. I immediately reached over, made sure Camila had her seatbelt on."

The 'Gold' star went on to add that he happened to also be in the company of a friend who is a pilot, who was able to diffuse his panic as he explained that the aircraft was, in fact able to hold such a drop.

He added: "As a person who's not a pilot, my mind goes to the actual engineering of the plane. The steel, it buckled. And you go, 'How can something withstand that?' I happened to have a friend of mine sitting next to me who was a pilot.

"And he was calm as could be. I was like, 'Can the plane hold that?' And he was like, 'These things are so tested, that yes, don't worry, the plane structurally can hold that.' That was a big relief. I was like, 'If something's wrong, can you fly this thing?'

"And he was like, 'No problem.' And I was like, 'Great, love to hear that!'"