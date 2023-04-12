Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

'Hell of a scare' - Matthew McConaughey details terrifying flight

55 mins ago
Matthew McConaughey.

Matthew McConaughey. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Matthew McConaughey says he was "in shock" after a flight he was on dropped 1200 metres (4000 feet).

The 53-year-old actor was aboard the Lufthansa aircraft in early March along with his wife Camila Alves, 41, when the flight suffered a massive drop, and he has now opened up about having "no control" over the situation as he was held down solely by his tray table because there was no warning for passengers to fasten their seatbelts.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast with Kelly Ripa, he said: "It's suspended disbelief. I mean, it's zero gravity. Your red wine and the glass and the plates that your food was on are all suspended, floating, still just in the air.

"And to look at it for that long, which wasn't that long --one, two, three, four [seconds] - and then everything just comes crashing down. It was a hell of a scare, That 100% feeling that you have no way to get control of this situation the moment.

"My tray table is what held me down. I did not have my seatbelt on, and there was not a seatbelt warning right before it happened. I immediately reached over, made sure Camila had her seatbelt on."

The 'Gold' star went on to add that he happened to also be in the company of a friend who is a pilot, who was able to diffuse his panic as he explained that the aircraft was, in fact able to hold such a drop.

He added: "As a person who's not a pilot, my mind goes to the actual engineering of the plane. The steel, it buckled. And you go, 'How can something withstand that?' I happened to have a friend of mine sitting next to me who was a pilot.

"And he was calm as could be. I was like, 'Can the plane hold that?' And he was like, 'These things are so tested, that yes, don't worry, the plane structurally can hold that.' That was a big relief. I was like, 'If something's wrong, can you fly this thing?'

"And he was like, 'No problem.' And I was like, 'Great, love to hear that!'"

EntertainmentTravelMovies

SHARE

More Stories

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

The Stranger Things star posted the news to Instagram.

12:41pm

Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares first photo

Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares first photo

The 48-year-old Million Dollar Baby actor posted a photo of her and her twins looking at the sunset on Instagram.

Tue, Apr 11

3 new Star Wars movies coming, including Rey's return

3 new Star Wars movies coming, including Rey's return

Sat, Apr 8

Sam Neill 'absolutely fine' after cancer battle

Sam Neill 'absolutely fine' after cancer battle

Sat, Apr 8

Jeremy Renner 'died for a second' after snow plough accident

Jeremy Renner 'died for a second' after snow plough accident

Fri, Apr 7

Review: Air, the true story of the world's greatest... shoe?

Review: Air, the true story of the world's greatest... shoe?

Wed, Apr 5

3:56

More Stories

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

The Stranger Things star posted the news to Instagram.

12:41pm

Lightning 'sparking off' in upper North Island as storms move in

Lightning 'sparking off' in upper North Island as storms move in

MetService says there are "thunderstorms at the door of the North, South and Chatham Island all at once".

17 mins ago

WorkSafe never investigated two temp workers' deaths

WorkSafe never investigated two temp workers' deaths

46 mins ago

Western Australia battens down as Cyclone Ilsa gathers strength

Western Australia battens down as Cyclone Ilsa gathers strength

11:52am

Tractor smashes into house on Auckland's North Shore

Tractor smashes into house on Auckland's North Shore

9:11am

Widow speaks out on devastating cancer treatment delays

Widow speaks out on devastating cancer treatment delays

10:00am

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Lightning 'sparking off' in upper North Island as storms move in

Lightning 'sparking off' in upper North Island as storms move in

41 mins ago

Convicted fraudster Billy McFarland teases Fyre Festival 2

Convicted fraudster Billy McFarland teases Fyre Festival 2

46 mins ago

WorkSafe never investigated two temp workers' deaths

WorkSafe never investigated two temp workers' deaths

55 mins ago

'Hell of a scare' - Matthew McConaughey details terrifying flight

'Hell of a scare' - Matthew McConaughey details terrifying flight

12:41pm

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6