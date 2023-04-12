Adam Milne hoping to play himself into World Cup squad

Black Caps fast bowler Adam Milne is hoping a strong showing in Pakistan over the next three weeks will put him in the frame for the World Cup later this year.

By Barry Guy for rnz.co.nz

Milne made a successful return to the international game over the summer after recovering from a couple of injuries in 2022.

The 30 year old played seven T20 internationals and two ODI's this summer with the highlight his five for 26 in the second T20 international against Sri Lanka in Dunedin last week.

Milne is on the cusp of selection for the World Cup with Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult ahead of him on the fast bowlers list.

The selectors have shown they're willing to select non-contracted players with Jimmy Neesham recently playing against Sri Lanka, so it would seem likely that Boult would be a contender for the Cup.

Henry Shipley and Blair Tickner have also been used this summer.

However, Milne has the experience and a mature head on his shoulders having made his international debut in 2010.

Since then he's played 42 ODI's and 38 T20 Internationals.

"I'd love to be a part of the World Cup team.

"The Pakistan one-dayers are obviously a good test in sub-continent conditions, so if you can perform there then you put yourself in with a chance to get picked which I'd love to do."

His achilles injury in Europe was followed by a hamstring injury during the home series against India in November.

He then missed the white ball series' in Pakistan and India in January, but a strong showing domestically resulted in his return to the international arena.

"I've had a bit of a past with injuries so it's definitely one game at a time for me.

"I'm just trying to enjoy playing for New Zealand and so the tour of Pakistan will hopefully give me that opportunity.

I'm just trying to keep on top of the body, keep it strong and healthy.

"The more I play games the more consistent my bowling gets so it's just trying to find those ways to keep me on the park.... it's just about being smart with my body.

Milne has never played in Pakistan and he and Matt Henry are the two most experienced bowlers on tour.

"Obviously Jimmy Neesham has played there recently in the PSL (Pakistan Super League) and a few of the guys obviously played the test and one-day series (in January), so we'll certainly be leaning on those guys and learning about the environment and conditions.

New Zealand play Pakistan in five T20 Internationals followed by five ODI's.

The first match is a Lahore on April 14th.