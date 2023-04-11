Widespread evacuations as cyclone looms over Western Australia

Farmers fear they will be "smashed" as an intensifying storm in Western Australia's north is forecast to become a destructive cyclone.

The low off the Kimberley coast is expected to reach tropical cyclone strength today and potentially become a severe category-four cyclone in two days.

Wallal Downs cattle station, northeast of Port Hedland, is in the projected path of the powerful weather system, which is likely to be named Cyclone Ilsa.

Manager Belinda Lethbridge said her team is preparing as much as they can but may not be able to save the property from destruction.

"This one is potentially going to be the worst we've seen for a number of years from what they're reporting so it's a lot more concerning than any others," she told AAP.

"All the models are heading the right way — the wrong way for us, meaning we're probably going to get smashed pretty badly but the right way for a big catastrophe."

Lethbridge said her family had been managing the station for eight years and had escaped "fairly unscathed" from two cyclones in that time.

They also run nearby Warrawagine Station, which is also in the cyclone's path.

At category-four strength, the storm is likely to damage buildings and lead to widespread power failures and flooding.

"We'll be organised but you can only do as much as you can and you think you're prepared as you can be, but you never know how bad it's going to be," Lethbridge said.

The two stations' dozen staff will be evacuated to Broome on Wednesday ahead of the storm, which is projected to cross the coast on Thursday.

The tropical low, which is almost at cyclone strength, is currently over the Indian Ocean northwest of Derby, with residents from Port Hedland to Broome told to prepare for severe weather.

A warning for gale-force winds and heavy rainfall has been issued for communities on the Dampier Peninsula north of Broome on Wednesday, when the weather system is expected to pass by the area as it tracks along the coast.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Todd Smith said the main impact would be between Broome and Port Hedland, where dangerous winds over 200 kilometres per hour are possible.

"We are expecting the system to rapidly intensify," he told reporters.

"It's going to cause a lot of damage to trees, vegetation and any buildings and infrastructure that aren't up to code, and caravans, cars are going to get blown around."

Smith warned abnormally high tides, large waves and flooding are possible and people should avoid coastal and low-lying areas.

He said the weather system could reach hundreds of kilometres inland by Friday and towns in the Pilbara region also need to prepare.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said extra emergency workers, essential supplies and aircraft were being sent to the region.

"We're [also] continuing to contact remote Aboriginal communities that are going to be in the path of the cyclone, and pastoral stations, mining camps and tourism operators to ensure they remain informed," he said.

Klemm said people with caravans should leave the area and caravan parks would be evacuated once a yellow cyclone alert had been issued.

He said the mining town of Telfer would be evacuated and the North West Coastal Highway between Port Hedland and Broome would likely close in the coming days due to flooding.

The Port Hedland port will be cleared of vessels, including iron ore carriers, on Wednesday.