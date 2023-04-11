New Zealand
1News

Tornado strikes Kapiti Coast, roofs lifted off homes

34 mins ago
A map showing Paraparaumu, where a tornado struck on Tuesday morning.

A map showing Paraparaumu, where a tornado struck on Tuesday morning. (Source: Breakfast)

A tornado has struck Kapiti Coast this morning, lifting roofs off homes and damaging powerlines.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said they responded to calls in Paraparaumu about 5.30 this morning.

"At least four properties have been damaged with roofs blown off or lifted, while one house was lifted off its piles.

"Power lines are also down, while several trees have been blown over and fences destroyed."

Around 200 residents are also without power as a result of the tornado this morning, Electra have confirmed.

"Approx 200 residents have no power in Paraparaumu due to a transformer being damaged and lines coming down in the storm.

"A team is working to restore this now. Please treat all lines as live," the website reads.

The tornado reportedly hit Nikau Valley first before making its way out to sea.

FENZ said crews are working with residents to make their sure their homes are safe, including sheets to cover their roofs.

"If residents need urgent emergency assistance, they are urged to call 111 and ask for Fire and Emergency. If they do not need urgent assistance, then Fire and Emergency asks residents to contact Kāpiti Coast District Council."

MetService said wind gusts around Paraparaumu were around 60km/h.

It comes after two tornadoes tore through Tasman and East Auckland over the long weekend, leaving dozens of homes damaged.

New ZealandWeather NewsNatural DisastersWellington

SHARE

More Stories

Rain and wind warnings issued for parts of South Island

Rain and wind warnings issued for parts of South Island

It comes as a large trough continues to bring poor weather across the country; an embedded low is now approaching the west coast of the South Island.

9:30pm

Major Gisborne grower battles deadlines, disasters and damaged roads

Major Gisborne grower battles deadlines, disasters and damaged roads

John Campbell met with LeaderBrand, a prominent spinach and lettuce harvester.

8:40pm

3:57

Kaipara defers $10 million of projects to pay for Cyclone repairs

Kaipara defers $10 million of projects to pay for Cyclone repairs

5:59pm

Severe thunderstorm warning at red for parts of upper North Island

Severe thunderstorm warning at red for parts of upper North Island

5:31pm

14,000 lightning strikes overnight, rain warnings in parts of South

14,000 lightning strikes overnight, rain warnings in parts of South

1:07pm

Another steep rise on the cards for Wellington ratepayers

Another steep rise on the cards for Wellington ratepayers

8:25am

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Northern Ireland: Police car firebombed in peace deal protest

Northern Ireland: Police car firebombed in peace deal protest

34 mins ago

Tornado strikes Kapiti Coast, roofs lifted off homes

Tornado strikes Kapiti Coast, roofs lifted off homes

56 mins ago

Further risk of tornadoes, thunderstorms today - meteorologist 

3:30

Further risk of tornadoes, thunderstorms today - meteorologist 

6:31am

Covid-19: Govt to consider whether to relax last restrictions

2:07

Covid-19: Govt to consider whether to relax last restrictions

5:54am

As India’s population soars above all, fewer women have jobs

As India’s population soars above all, fewer women have jobs

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6