Tornado strikes Kapiti Coast, roofs lifted off homes

A tornado has struck Kapiti Coast this morning, lifting roofs off homes and damaging powerlines.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said they responded to calls in Paraparaumu about 5.30 this morning.

"At least four properties have been damaged with roofs blown off or lifted, while one house was lifted off its piles.

"Power lines are also down, while several trees have been blown over and fences destroyed."

Around 200 residents are also without power as a result of the tornado this morning, Electra have confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Approx 200 residents have no power in Paraparaumu due to a transformer being damaged and lines coming down in the storm.

"A team is working to restore this now. Please treat all lines as live," the website reads.

The tornado reportedly hit Nikau Valley first before making its way out to sea.

FENZ said crews are working with residents to make their sure their homes are safe, including sheets to cover their roofs.

"If residents need urgent emergency assistance, they are urged to call 111 and ask for Fire and Emergency. If they do not need urgent assistance, then Fire and Emergency asks residents to contact Kāpiti Coast District Council."

MetService said wind gusts around Paraparaumu were around 60km/h.

It comes after two tornadoes tore through Tasman and East Auckland over the long weekend, leaving dozens of homes damaged.