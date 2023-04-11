Sarah Ferguson branded a 'sheep’s a***' by dad, beaten by mum

Sarah Ferguson was branded a “sheep’s a***” by her dad and had “the devil” beaten out of her by her mum.

The Duchess of York, 63, added her mother was a “child” who didn’t know “how to be a mummy” as she opened up about her traumatic upbringing, which saw her abandoned aged 13 when her mum Susan Barrantes went to live in Argentina with her boyfriend, and her dad Ronald became obsessed with polo, while her sister Jane moved to Australia.

She told the Sunday Times when asked if she was close to her parents, “My mother was a beautiful woman but she was a child herself.

“She didn’t know how to be a mummy. We would never dream now of using the language my parents used on us as children.

“Dad used to call me a sheep’s a***. If I refused to eat my semolina mum would hit me and say she needed to beat the devil out of me.

“Food became my best friend. At difficult times I’ve always turned to childhood foods like boiled egg and soldiers, baked potatoes and sausage rolls.”

She added about her family breaking up, “When I was 14 my mother eloped to Argentina with a very good-looking polo player. She came back for my sister’s wedding.

“Then my sister left to start her new married life in Australia and I lost them both on the same day.

“I never truly understood why my mother left me and it has taken me a long time to deal with my low self-esteem.

“When I was little I used to leave notes in her dressing room saying, ‘Mummy, please don’t die in a car crash.”

Shockingly, Sarah’s mum did die in a car accident, in Argentina in 1998, aged 61.

She was returning to her country home on September 19, 1998 when the Rover 400 she was driving had a head-on collision with a Renault catering truck on a two-lane highway.

The driver of the truck, Jose Maria Rodriguez, suffered a broken ankle, but Susan was not wearing a seat belt and was decapitated and killed.

Her then-25-year-old nephew, Raphael, was in her car and hospitalised with minor injuries.

Sarah was also in a road crash the year before her death, when her car flipped an estimated seven times.

In 1976, Sarah’s dad Major Ronald Ferguson married for the second time to Susan Rosemary Deptford and they had three children.

Major Ferguson suffered a heart attack in November 2002 and died in March 2003 at the Hampshire Clinic in Hampshire, England, after another cardiac arrest.