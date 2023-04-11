Police search for teen missing in Arthur's Pass since Sunday

A search and rescue operation is underway to find a teenager who went missing in the Southern Alps over the weekend.

Eighteen-year-old Vaea was last seen near the Casey Hut in the Poulter River Track area in Arthur's Pass about 3pm on Sunday.

Police said he was last seen wearing red shorts over grey thermal pants, a green Hunting and Fishing short sleeve fleece over a grey, long-sleeved thermal, a dark blue school hat and tramping boots.

Police along with Vaea's family have concerns for his welfare.

"He became separated from his hiking group and has yet to be located," Canterbury Police said today.

Meanwhile, a search is continuing in the Raukumara Forest Park on the East Coast for two teenage boys overdue from a hunting trip.

Anyone with information which may help police find Vaea is asked to call 105.