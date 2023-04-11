World
Northern Ireland: Police car firebombed in peace deal protest

13 mins ago
Masked youths throw petrol bombs at a police Land Rover as Republican protesters opposed to the Good Friday Agreement hold a parade in Londonderry.

Masked youths throw petrol bombs at a police Land Rover as Republican protesters opposed to the Good Friday Agreement hold a parade in Londonderry.

Demonstrators opposing the Good Friday peace agreement, which ended three decades of hostilities in Northern Ireland, firebombed a police car in Londonderry during a march on the agreement's 25th anniversary.

Police called for calm and said no officers were injured in the attack during an otherwise peaceful demonstration.

No arrests were reported overnight.

Police had warned in advance that officers could be attacked in the Creggan neighbourhood during the Easter Monday parade.

Official permission had not been granted for the event, which was held by republicans who opposed the US-brokered peace deal reached on April 10, 1998.

As several hundred people — many in black face masks — marched peacefully through the streets with flags, some youths in hoods and masks charged at a police Land Rover parked at the end of a street and pelted it with rocks and petrol bombs.

"Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle," the Police Service of Northern Ireland tweeted.

"We would appeal for calm."

13 mins ago

