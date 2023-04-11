Entertainment
Associated Press

Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares first photo

53 mins ago
Hilary Swank with her twins.

Hilary Swank with her twins. (Source: Instagram)

Hilary Swank has given birth to twins — a boy and a girl.

The 48-year-old Million Dollar Baby actor posted a photo of her and her twins looking at the sunset on Instagram with the caption: "It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it."

She added that she's "posting from pure heaven". She and entrepreneur Philip Schneider have been married since 2018.

Over the course of her pregnancy, Swank had been filming her new ABC show Alaska Daily. She shared in an interview in October that when her pants didn't fit during filming, she cut them open and put a jacket on to hide her bump.

"You don't tell for 12 weeks for a certain reason. But then, like, you're growing and you're using the bathroom a lot and you're eating a lot. I'm sure there's been conversations, and when I get back to the set, people will be like, 'Oh, it all makes sense now,'" the two-time Oscar winner said.

At January's Golden Globes, Swank joked on the red carpet that she had "three months to go and I walked into a store the other day and this woman goes, 'Honey, you better start jumping up and down to get that baby out.' And this other woman like she's like, 'Oh, my God, three more months.'"

Ahead of the birth, she lightheartedly shared with her Instagram followers that she was contemplating putting Salt-N-Pepa's Push It on her delivery playlist.

EntertainmentNorth AmericaMovies

SHARE

More Stories

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn reportedly end 6-year relationship

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn reportedly end 6-year relationship

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the two stars broke up "a few weeks ago", but that the split was amicable.

Sun, Apr 9

3 new Star Wars movies coming, including Rey's return

3 new Star Wars movies coming, including Rey's return

The news, which includes the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey in one of the films, was revealed at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London.

Sat, Apr 8

Sam Neill 'absolutely fine' after cancer battle

Sam Neill 'absolutely fine' after cancer battle

Sat, Apr 8

Jeremy Renner 'died for a second' after snow plough accident

Jeremy Renner 'died for a second' after snow plough accident

Fri, Apr 7

Coolio died of fentanyl overdose and had meth, heroin in system

Coolio died of fentanyl overdose and had meth, heroin in system

Fri, Apr 7

Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K Williams

Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K Williams

Thu, Apr 6

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Watch: AI news presenter unveiled in Kuwait

Watch: AI news presenter unveiled in Kuwait

35 mins ago

Latitude receives ransom demand after major data hack

Latitude receives ransom demand after major data hack

38 mins ago

Police search for teen missing in Arthur's Pass since Sunday

Police search for teen missing in Arthur's Pass since Sunday

49 mins ago

Breakers star turns down Aussie teams to stay in NZ

Breakers star turns down Aussie teams to stay in NZ

53 mins ago

Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares first photo

Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares first photo

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6