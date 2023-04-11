World
Associated Press

Five dead, 9 injured after shooting at Kentucky bank

9 mins ago
Louisville metro Police block the streets outside of the Old National Bank building in Louisville.

Louisville metro Police block the streets outside of the Old National Bank building in Louisville. (Source: Associated Press)

A shooter at a bank in downtown Louisville killed at least four people — including two friends of the governor — and wounded at least nine others on Monday (local time), police said. The suspect also was dead.

The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, about 260km to the south. That state's governor and his wife also had friends killed in that shooting.

Police in Louisville arrived as gunshots were still being fired inside Old National Bank and exchanged fire with the shooter, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at a news conference. It wasn't clear whether the shooter killed himself or was shot by officers.

“We believe this is a lone gunman involved in this that did have a connection to the bank. We’re trying to establish what that connection was to the business, but it appears he was a previous employee,” Humphrey said.

Nine people, including two police officers, were treated for injuries from the shooting, University of Louisville Hospital spokeswoman Heather Fountaine said in an email. One of the officers was in critical condition, she said. At least three patients had been discharged.

An emotional Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he lost friends in the shooting in the building on East Main Street not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.

“This is awful,” he said. “I have a very close friend who didn’t make it today. And I have another close friend who didn’t, either. And one who’s at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through.”

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

Trump's response to criminal charges revives election lies

Trump's response to criminal charges revives election lies

Politically, the most significant words Trump spoke may be “election interference.”

3 mins ago

Hunt for 'dangerous' armed gunman in QLD enters fourth day

Hunt for 'dangerous' armed gunman in QLD enters fourth day

Mitchell Wilson has been described as "armed, dangerous, irrational but particularly unpredictable".

8:41am

'I didn't mean to scare you' - 78yo US woman accused of bank heist

'I didn't mean to scare you' - 78yo US woman accused of bank heist

7:50am

South African prison escapee who faked death arrested in Tanzania

South African prison escapee who faked death arrested in Tanzania

6:26am

Biden's ancestral hometown prepares warm Irish welcome

Biden's ancestral hometown prepares warm Irish welcome

Sun, Apr 9

Percy the rabbit joins California police force - fur real

Percy the rabbit joins California police force - fur real

Sat, Apr 8

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Trump's response to criminal charges revives election lies

Trump's response to criminal charges revives election lies

9 mins ago

Five dead, 9 injured after shooting at Kentucky bank

Five dead, 9 injured after shooting at Kentucky bank

26 mins ago

Search for Kiwi pilot taken hostage in Papua extended - authorities

Search for Kiwi pilot taken hostage in Papua extended - authorities

10:25pm

Police searching for two missing hunters on East Coast

Police searching for two missing hunters on East Coast

10:15pm

Christchurch supermarket robbed by potentially armed man

Christchurch supermarket robbed by potentially armed man

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6