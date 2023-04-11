Analysis: Opponents lining up for shot at Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is once again the undisputed king of the UFC middleweights - and the most sought-after opponent for those wanting to put their names up in lights.

By Jonty Dire for rnz.co.nz

Not long after Adesanya's second-round knockout of arch-rival Alex Pereira in Miami, talk in the mixed martial arts world was swirling over who the New Zealander will face next.

Prior to his surprise loss to Pereira last November, 33-year-old Adesanya had cleared out and even lapped the middleweight division.

He now has two wins over top contenders against Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier and of course Robert Whittaker, who he defeated to win gold in 2019.

Rounding out the top five is Paulo Costa, the Brazilian brickhouse who's unbeaten streak was snatched by Adesayna in 2020.

Having convincingly put the top five away, matchmakers may need to look elsewhere for Izzy's next challenge.

The phenom that is Khamzat Chimaev indicated on Twitter he wants a shot and may make the move up to middleweight but will need to defeat someone ranked in the top five before he could lay claim to title contender.

Up and coming South African Dricus du Plessis (19-2) is another name being thrown out as a possible match up for Stylebender.

After the post-fight press conference, Adesanya said while he would welcome the fight, du Plessis will need at least one more win to earn a shot.

"I will gladly drag his carcass across South Africa."

Jan Błachowicz is the only other man to defeat Adesanya in the octagon, after Stylebender looked for double champ status at light heavyweight.

FC Israel Adesanya celebrates after winning the UFC middleweight championship against Alex Pereira. (Source: Getty)

Błachowicz also threw out the possibility of a rematch on Twitter, though Adesanya has yet to respond having struggled to deal with the size discrepancy in their first meeting as Błachowicz dominated him on the mat for a decision.

"Congratulations on a successful rematch, if you want to try another one, you know where to find me," the Polish powerhouse wrote.

"This time at middleweight for your belt."

With few other options on the table, and despite rumblings from Dana White that Pereira may leave the weight class, a trilogy fight may make sense.

Although Adesayna considers the score settled, Pereira appears to be the only middleweight capable of ending another dominant Stylebender era.

The man still holds three victories over Adesanya and is the only man to ever finish him inside the octagon.

A third meeting inside the UFC between the two warriors will be just as anticipated, if not more with both men now holding knockout wins.

Israel Adesanya looks to land a right hook against Alex Pereira. (Source: Associated Press)

On Sunday in Miami Adesanya scored a savage second round knockout of rival Alex Pereira to reclaim the title he lost at UFC 281.

A subdued opening round saw both men gauge their range and trade calf kicks.

In the second, after goading Poatan into a flurried exchange on the cage, the Brazilian overcommitted and caught a vicious right shot from Izzy on the button.

The follow up shots were academic, but emphatic.

"If you know me, you know I've got a sweet tooth you already know, this is f***ing sweet," the 33-year-old said following the fight.

The UFC of course loves a trilogy, Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic and the recent Dustin Poirier/Conor McGregor rivalry among the most heated in the company's history.

A third MMA fight seems inevitable and may finally end the rivalry which has spanned seven years, three continents, two sports, and four extremely competitive fights.