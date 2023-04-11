Rugby
1News

All Blacks retain another key front rower until 2027

9:18am
Samisoni Taukei'aho - a man on the move for the All Blacks.

Samisoni Taukei'aho - a man on the move for the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

The All Blacks have retained another key piece in their front row through to the 2027 Rugby World Cup with Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho re-signing with New Zealand Rugby.

Following the recent signings of props Tyrel Lomax and Ethan de Groot, Taukei'aho announced this morning alongside NZR he will stay on until the next World Cup - the first All Black to commit to 2027.

“It’s a privilege to represent Waikato, the Chiefs and the All Blacks,” said Taukei’aho.

“So I am truly grateful to re-sign with NZR for four more years and have the opportunity to keep living my dream.”

Taukei'aho moved to New Zealand from Tonga in 2013 chasing a rugby dream with St Paul's Collegiate before making his first class debut for Waikato in 2016.

The following year, he joined the Chiefs as injury cover before eventually cementing his own spot in the side.

“We are ecstatic Samisoni has committed to being a long-term Chief,” said Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan.

“He is extremely proud of this region and all it represents, and no doubt our loyal support base will be pleased to hear of this signing.

"The sacrifices and dedication Samisoni has made over the years have seen him develop into a world-class player.

"He still has significant growth in him and it’s going to be exciting to see where he can get to in the years ahead."

The 25-year-old has since cemented himself as a regular All Black in just two seasons with 2022 a breakout year in which he equalled the most Test tries [seven] scored by an All Blacks forward in a calendar year.

“We congratulate Samisoni on what he has achieved in the game so far,” NZR CEO Mark Robinson said.

"We’ve seen him develop into a capable Test hooker and know he has a lot more to offer in the coming years."

RugbyAll Blacks

SHARE

More Stories

Richie Mo'unga won't rule out a return to Crusaders, All Blacks

Richie Mo'unga won't rule out a return to Crusaders, All Blacks

Mo'unga, on the cusp of his 100th game for the Crusaders, will leave for Japan at the end of the year but said he could play under Scott Robertson again.

Wed, Apr 5

All Blacks prop makes 'easy decision' to stay in NZ until 2026

All Blacks prop makes 'easy decision' to stay in NZ until 2026

Southland rugby fans have plenty to celebrate this morning with one of their finest, Ethan de Groot, re-signing with NZR and the Highlanders until the end of 2026.

Tue, Apr 4

Barrett has 'no desire' for NRL despite 'awesome' week at Storm

Barrett has 'no desire' for NRL despite 'awesome' week at Storm

Fri, Mar 31

All Blacks position battles across the board in Blues-Chiefs

All Blacks position battles across the board in Blues-Chiefs

Thu, Mar 30

2:10

'Expect it!' Spencer, Rokocoko recall iconic RWC try 20 years on

'Expect it!' Spencer, Rokocoko recall iconic RWC try 20 years on

Thu, Mar 30

Webber taking late koro, Sean Wainui with him on te reo journey

Webber taking late koro, Sean Wainui with him on te reo journey

Wed, Mar 29

1:29

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Severe thunderstorm watches in places for much of North Island

Severe thunderstorm watches in places for much of North Island

30 mins ago

Magic leapfrog Stars to third with win in Hamilton

Magic leapfrog Stars to third with win in Hamilton

9:39am

Melbourne City hand 10-man Phoenix third-straight loss

Melbourne City hand 10-man Phoenix third-straight loss

9:18am

All Blacks retain another key front rower until 2027

All Blacks retain another key front rower until 2027

8:51am

Easter road toll at 1 after motorcyclist dies in hospital 

Easter road toll at 1 after motorcyclist dies in hospital 

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6