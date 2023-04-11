All Blacks retain another key front rower until 2027

The All Blacks have retained another key piece in their front row through to the 2027 Rugby World Cup with Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho re-signing with New Zealand Rugby.

Following the recent signings of props Tyrel Lomax and Ethan de Groot, Taukei'aho announced this morning alongside NZR he will stay on until the next World Cup - the first All Black to commit to 2027.

“It’s a privilege to represent Waikato, the Chiefs and the All Blacks,” said Taukei’aho.

“So I am truly grateful to re-sign with NZR for four more years and have the opportunity to keep living my dream.”

Taukei'aho moved to New Zealand from Tonga in 2013 chasing a rugby dream with St Paul's Collegiate before making his first class debut for Waikato in 2016.

The following year, he joined the Chiefs as injury cover before eventually cementing his own spot in the side.

“We are ecstatic Samisoni has committed to being a long-term Chief,” said Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan.

“He is extremely proud of this region and all it represents, and no doubt our loyal support base will be pleased to hear of this signing.

"The sacrifices and dedication Samisoni has made over the years have seen him develop into a world-class player.

"He still has significant growth in him and it’s going to be exciting to see where he can get to in the years ahead."

The 25-year-old has since cemented himself as a regular All Black in just two seasons with 2022 a breakout year in which he equalled the most Test tries [seven] scored by an All Blacks forward in a calendar year.

“We congratulate Samisoni on what he has achieved in the game so far,” NZR CEO Mark Robinson said.

"We’ve seen him develop into a capable Test hooker and know he has a lot more to offer in the coming years."