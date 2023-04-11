32 new healthcare roles added to immigration fast-track scheme

A further 32 health care roles will join an immigration fast track to help fill acute labour shortages, the Government today announced.

The move would give overseas workers a more immediate path to residency in New Zealand, in the hope of bolstering healthcare roles and plugging staff shortages - a so-called 'Green List'.

The Government says it has added 32 new health sector roles to the Straight to Residence pathway of the Green List to help prepare our health system for the coming winter.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood and Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall gave a joint statement.

Wood said it was vital New Zealand’s immigration settings presented a competitive offer to attract health workers to New Zealand.

“We need more qualified people to help us deliver on our record health investments and help improve access to good healthcare in New Zealand.

“We’ve listened to the health sector and these changes ensure that immigration settings are as helpful and competitive as possible."

Verrall said workforce was one of the priorities she assessed upon becoming health minister and the announcement was a "significant step" in attracting more people to come and work in the health system.

“The 32 health roles being added to the Green List’s Straight to Residence pathway span across the wider health sector from enrolled nurses, nurse practitioners, dentists and dental technicians, MRI scanning technologists, paramedics, optometrists and pharmacists to counselling.

“The Green List now has a total of 48 health roles, all of which are nationally important and all of which will be on the Straight to Residence pathway.

“The list already includes midwives and registered nurses, which were added to the Green List in December. Last month alone we saw almost 900 overseas nurses apply to register to work in New Zealand.

“These immigration settings will be among the most competitive in the world, and are yet another positive step, along with better wages for nurses and immigration support, to influence the number of health workers who come to New Zealand.

“These changes are in addition to the steps we have taken to make pay fairer for nurses working in our health sector, some of whom saw up to a 15% increase to their base pay last month.

“We want to train and retain as many local health workers as possible but we have immediate shortages we need to address and today’s changes alongside improvements to pay will go some way to removing barriers to working in New Zealand,” Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

The Green List also included social services, education, justice, and are "critical" to health service delivery roles.

Skippers and deckhands would also be included, Wood said, to ensure ferry service operators had staff supply to improve reliability.

“The market rate for skippers is already above the median wage. Operators will need to continue to pay migrant worker skippers the market rate and migrant worker deckhands will need to be paid at least the median wage to utilise this sector agreement.

“The Government is providing a time limited pathway to residence for skippers piloting boats essential to public transport routes, our supply chain, along with tourism operators and other operators who use skippers and deckhands.

“Final details of the transport sector agreement will be confirmed shortly, with implementation expected to begin from late May."

New green list roles

Addiction practitioner/alcohol & drug clinician

Audiometrist

Chiropractor

Clinical dental technician

Clinical physiologists (sleep, renal, exercise, respiratory, neurology, and cardiac)

Counsellor

Dental specialists

Dental technician

Dental therapist

Dentist

Dietician

Dispensing optician

Drug and alcohol counsellor

Enrolled nurse

Genetic counsellor

Medical laboratory pre-analytical technician

Medical resonance imaging technologist

Nuclear medicine technologist

Nurse practitioner

Optometrist

Oral health therapist

Orthotic and prosthetic technician

Orthotist/prosthetist

Osteopath

Paramedic/emergency medical technician

Perfusionist (cardiac)

Pharmacist

Physiotherapist

Play therapist (hospital)

Social worker

Speech language therapist

Sterile processing technician

Existing roles on Green List Work to Residence pathway moving to Straight to Residence pathway:

Anaesthetic Technician

Audiologist

Medical imaging technologist

Medical laboratory technician

Medical radiation therapist

Occupational therapist.

Podiatrist

Sonographer

Existing roles on Green List Straight to Residence pathway:

Clinical Psychologists

Medical laboratory scientist

Medical practitioners (doctors)

Midwife

Orthoptist

Physicist (Medical)

Psychologists

Registered Nurse

Eligible people will be able to apply from May 29 2023.

Before an applicant can apply for residence, they must meet the requirements as set out in the Green List. For example, if registration is required, this must be obtained before submitting a residence application. More information will be available on the Immigration New Zealand website.

Care and support workers are not covered by these changes as they already have a two year work to residence pathway which is tied to the pay legislation under the Care Workforce Sector Agreement.