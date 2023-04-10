League
Webster: Warriors' poor starts stem from players being too keen

1:17pm
Josh Curren celebrates after scoring for the Warriors.

Josh Curren celebrates after scoring for the Warriors. (Source: Photosport)

The Warriors have conceded the first points in all six games this year, and coach Andrew Webster attributes their poor starts to over-eagerness.

Their latest slow burner came back to haunt them on Sunday night against Newcastle, after they left themselves with too much to do in the 34-24 loss.

Seemingly out of the game at 22-6 down at halftime, the Warriors clawed their way back into the contest and threatened to pull off a second straight comeback before falling short.

But it is not lost on Webster that while his team sit fifth, they are continually making life hard for themselves.

The Warriors have let in a try in the first six minutes of every game this season, forcing them to play catch-up every week.

Early discipline is also routinely an issue, with the Warriors giving away a penalty or set restart in the lead up to all but one of those early tries.

"There is a little bit more to them than just piggy-backing them out of trouble," said Webster.

"It's not through lack of trying. It's the opposite. It's discipline and probably not thinking because they are so keen.

"When you are piggy-backing out of trouble it is usually because they are going early.

"We've just got to be smarter. It is still a long way to go. It is a marathon and not a sprint. We knew this would sneak up on us and happen tonight if we didn't get it right."

Warriors coach Andrew Webster speaks to his players at training.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster speaks to his players at training. (Source: Photosport)

Webster said he did not address his team about needing to start better before Sunday night's loss to the Warriors, after ramming it home in recent weeks.

"We spoke about an 80-minute performance rather than particular parts of the game," Webster said.

"Again, we gave three or four yardage penalties away. We need to dig in more and turn them away early, and get some confidence from our defence."

Webster is likely to have to bring Ronald Volkman back into the halves for next week's home clash with North Queensland, after Te Maire Martin suffered a suspected fractured fibula.

Volkman has played well in reserve grade, with the Warriors' NSW Cup team sitting second in their first year back in the tournament since 2019 due to COVID.

Hooker Wayde Egan will also miss the game with North Queensland after a concussion, with Freddy Lussick likely to start at No.9.

Winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak made his return from a calf injury through NSW Cup on Sunday and is able to be picked against the Cowboys.

Webster is also hopeful that Tohu Harris will be back from a knee problem, while Mitchell Barnett is still at least two weeks away from recovering from a neck complaint.

