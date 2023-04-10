Ukraine attacks continue amid Easter pleas for peace

Weekend shelling by Russian forces killed at least seven civilians, Ukrainian officials reported overnight as Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used their traditional Easter messages to highlight the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world.

While Russia continued to concentrate on seizing all of Ukraine's industrial east, two other provinces – Kharkiv in the northeast and Zaporizhzhia in the southeast - came under missile, rocket and artillery fire, the Ukrainian military reported.

Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said two men died in shelling in Kupiansk, a city that Russia held before Ukrainian forces regained control of almost all of the province.

The city remained under attack later as Russian forces targeted residential areas with multiple rocket launchers, Syniehubov said.

Elsewhere in the province, a 30-year-old man was hospitalised in serious condition after Russian shelling of the city of Chuhuiv, he said on Telegram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shelling also killed two people overnight, one of them a child born in 2012, in the city of Zaporizhzhia, the capital of that province, according to City Council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev.

The Zaporizhzhia region's governor, Yurii Malashko, said 18 communities in all were shelled.

Three people were killed and five were wounded the day before, Malashko said.

Zaporizhzhia is home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant and one of four Ukrainian provinces that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed in September. Since then, Russia's military has sought to oust Ukraine's troops from those areas, especially Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, which make up the industrial region known as the Donbas.

Bakhmut, a city in Donestsk, has seen the 13-month war's longest battle.

Catholic priests lead an Easter service in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Western analysts have said Russian forces recently made it into the centre of the city. Seizing Bakhmut after more than eight months would give the Kremlin a badly wanted victory and a path to push on toward bigger Ukrainian-held cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Russian army is moving elite units to Bakhmut, Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Eastern Group of Forces, said.

Cherevaty said the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company whose fighters have spearheaded the offensive on Bakhmut, was incurring heavy losses, making it necessary to move in regular army units from the regular army, including paratroopers and motorised riflemen.

The vast majority of Ukrainians with a religious affiliation identify as Orthodox Christian, a faith that observes Easter on April 16 this year. Some Catholics celebrated Easter overnight, while Orthodox churches marked Palm Sunday this weekend.

Officials in Kherson province, where Ukrainian forces forced a partial Russian retreat in November, said the southern region also received numerous attacks. They did not report any casualties.

A Ukrainian MSLR BM-21 "Grad" fires towards Russian positions, at the frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said that it thinks Russia's overall offensive "is approaching culmination".

The institute cited Ivan Tymochko, the head of the Ukrainian Council of Reservists for the country's ground forces, as reporting that recent Russian attacks appeared designed to distract and disperse Ukrainian troops preparing for a potential counteroffensive.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Tymochko stated that Russian forces are not making serious advances anywhere on the front line," the think tank said.

Noting that Russia has made heavy use of artillery to "offset key shortcomings in combat capability", the institute said reported ammunition shortages would "undermine the Russian military's ability to continue offsetting its other weaknesses and limitations".