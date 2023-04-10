Ponga's brain 'cleared' after fourth concussion in 10 months

Kalyn Ponga says he will return to rugby league assured that his brain is in the right position to play in the NRL again after recovering from his fourth concussions in 10 months.

Ponga was last week cleared to make his return for the Knights, with the superstar playmaker to come back in the club's round-eight match with North Queensland on April 22.

It comes after the 25-year-old travelled to Canada for further tests not available in Australia, using a device that measures brain activity.

The Knights confirmed this week that results from those tests had shown normal cognitive function.

"I'm good," Ponga said.

"Four weeks ago there was all that talk about retirement. To go over to Canada and get clarity about what I am doing and what I can do, it's reassuring for me.

"I should be back in not too long. I just want to get back on the field, doing what I love with the boys.

"We got the best result I could over there. That was the result I got, that you are able to go back and play ... your brain is in a healthy position to do so. Really reassuring and positive news."

Questions had lingered over Ponga's future since he was knocked out in the Knights' win over Wests Tigers in round two.

Defending in the front line at five-eighth, the Queensland State of Origin star was knocked down making a front-on tackle and immediately taken from the field.

Newcastle have largely attempted to play it safe with their marquee man, resting him from the final six games of last season after three consecutive concussions before this year's five-match hiatus.

Now the question will be about where Ponga returns in a fortnight.

Knights legend Matthew Johns is among pundits who've queried whether he should stay in the No.6 jersey, given he is asked to make four-times as many tackles there as at fullback.

Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien has put off making any public announcement on where Ponga will play, as Lachlan Miller has been starring at fullback.

Speaking on field to the crowd before the Knights' Easter Sunday clash with the Warriors at McDonald Jones Stadium, Ponga admitted he was frustrated by the fact he was not able to return sooner.

"I got cleared on the brain perspective," he said.

"It shouldn't be too long until I am back, I just have to get some more kilometres in my legs, get match fit and then I will be ready to go.

"When you go through something like that, the amount of support and love and messages I got, I put something out just to say thank you to everyone.

"To have that support from Newcastle and all my family and friends, was awesome."