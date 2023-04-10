Northland’s biggest Three Waters expansion project on horizon

Kaipara District Council is looking to the future with a proposed $68 million wastewater scheme upgrade for Mangawhai.

By Susan Botting of Local Democracy Reporting.

Just 136 connections are left before the controversial 13-year-old Mangawhai community wastewater scheme (MMWS) reaches its 3000-connection capacity next year.

The $68 million spent would be spread over more than two decades and eventually boost scheme capacity by almost 70 per cent to 5000 connections.

Phase one will see $3.5 million spent almost immediately on installing technology to turbocharge wastewater processing capacity before December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaipara District Council (KDC) general manager of infrastructure services Anin Nama said the plant’s wastewater treatment improvements would use technology similar to what Auckland's Watercare was already using.

Nama said phase one would also involve turning the plant’s new holding tank into a third sewage treatment unit. It would also include more preparation for discharging the plant’s treated effluent onto the Mangawhai golf course via the sub-surface rather than an above-ground irrigation option.

He said the goal was to use the golf course as the scheme’s main discharge option rather than the Brown Road farm, which would shift to becoming a backup.

The upgrade includes $15 million being spent on the Brown Road farm.

Nama has put together a new multi-disciplinary team of experts in wastewater treatment, subsurface irrigation and construction cost estimation whose members have worked in New Zealand, Australia and across the Asia-Pacific.

Wastewater irrigation specialist Peter Gearing. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

The team had looked anew at what had initially been identified in a December 2022 master plan strategy requiring $90.5 million to be spent on the expansion over 10 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The peer review has been conducted by leading experts in wastewater treatment and effluent reuse” Nama said.

The peer review team had been asked to confirm the lowest cost pathway for MWWS to meet forecast demand growth and enhanced treated effluent disposal to the Mangawhai golf course.

Nama said he was aware of the scheme (MWWS)’s history. That was why one of the peer review team brought in was an expert on construction cost estimating, to ensure indicated figures were reliable.

The review team updated KDC on progress at a council briefing meeting in Mangawhai on Wednesday (SUBS: April 5). This included outlining the updated preferred option going forward and timelines.

Nama said a report based on their work would next be presented to the council in June. The council would then likely make a formal decision before the end of the year on proceeding with this phase.

Local Democracy Reporting asked Nama whether Kaipara ratepayers would be paying for the new Mangawhai expansion.

He said the council would be looking at funding options for the first phase to deal immediately with addressing the scheme’s looming capacity limit. This could include borrowing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MWWS expansion comes on the cusp of a potential July 2024 transition to the new Three Waters governance and management system. This will see the helming of more than a billion dollars of Kaipara and Northland drinking water, wastewater and stormwater assets - and debt - shifted from three district councils to the new water service organisation known as Entity A. This will include Auckland Council’s community-controlled organisation Watercare.

Rapid growth is challenging Mangawhai's wastewater infrastructure. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

New Entity A chief executive Jon Lamonte addressed the council in Mangawhai on Wednesday, ahead of the briefing meeting. Lamonte was previously Watercare chief executive and was appointed by the government to his new role in February.

Nama said necessary planning for funding and work on the project’s further phases have been done, taking account of the transition to Entity A.

Shifting to Entity A potentially means spreading the cost of Mangawhai’s $68 million extension across 1.8 million people rather than KDC’s 25,000-strong population.

The expansion’s second phase includes $20 million to boost the wastewater treatment plant’s filtering performance to produce the A-grade treated effluent and $7 million to set up the golf course for this effluent’s discharge. This phase is scheduled to begin in 2028

The long and tortured history of the Mangawhai wastewater scheme has been mired in controversy since the need for a reticulated treatment plant became a significant issue for KDC in 1996, after septic tanks started polluting Mangawhai Harbour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mangawhai ratepayers were initially told the sewage scheme would cost no more than $10.8 million when it was announced in 2003. That went to $37 million when the building started in 2009 and up to more than $60 million by 2013.

In 2013 then Auditor-General Lyn Provost said in his report following his inquiry into the scheme that it had definitely been needed.

“Mangawhai needed a reticulated wastewater scheme, and it now has one that operates well. But that achievement has come at a significant cost,” Provost said.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air