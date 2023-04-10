Liverpool blows title race open after thrilling Arsenal draw

Football
Roberto Firmino scored an 87th-minute equalizer to put a dent in Arsenal's Premier League title challenge and earn a 2-2 draw for Liverpool this morning.

The Brazilian forward rose at the far post to complete a rousing comeback from the Merseyside club after Arsenal had raced to a two-goal lead at Anfield.

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus had put the league leaders in control. But Mohamed Salah reduced the deficit before halftime and then missed a penalty after the break.

With Arsenal looking set to extend its lead at the top to eight points over Manchester City, Firmino struck what could be a decisive goal in the title race.

It had all been going so well for the visitors, with Martinelli firing them ahead in the eighth minute when capitalizing on a mistake from Virgil van Dijk.

The forward raced through on goal after Van Dijk’s attempted clearance fell straight into his path and slipped a low shot past Alisson.

Arsenal went 2-0 ahead in the 28th through Gabriel Jesus, with Martinelli the provider, crossing for his fellow Brazilian to head home from close range.

Mikel Arteta's team was cruising and the Anfield crowd was subdued until Liverpool mounted a response.

Salah pulled one back in the 42nd after turning in Jordan Henderson's mis-hit effort.

Liverpool powered forward in the second half and had the chance to even the score when awarded a penalty seven minutes after the restart.

Rob Holding brought down Diogo Jota, but Salah failed to take advantage from the spot when firing wide.

Liverpool had more chances, with substitute Darwin Nunez forcing a save from Aaron Ramsdale, but Arsenal looked like holding on for a crucial win until Firmino's goal.

It could have been worse for the London club if not for two saves late on from Ramsdale to deny Salah and Ibrahima Konate.

Meanwhile, the body in charge of professional referees said it will review a clash between Andy Robertson and assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis.

Video replays appeared to show Hatzidakis raise his arm when colliding with the Liverpool defender.

