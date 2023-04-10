World
AAP

Hunt for 'dangerous' armed gunman in QLD enters fourth day

8:41am
Mitchell Wilson.

Mitchell Wilson. (Source: Queensland Police Service / Facebook)

Armed, dangerous and unpredictable - that's how Queensland police have described an accused drug trafficker who has been on the run for four days.

Queensland Police allege Mitchell Wilson threatened a number of people with a semi-automatic weapon during three separate incidents on Thursday in Brisbane's north and south.

"I consider this man armed, dangerous, irrational but particularly unpredictable," Queensland Police's Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said yesterday.

It is alleged Wilson was part of three violent altercations, the first at a business in Brendale in north Brisbane where he fired multiple shots into the ground following a verbal altercation with a man known to him.

Massingham said CCTV of the incident was disturbing, adding the vision appeared to show two men in a "life or death" struggle for the weapon.

Soon after, police became aware Wilson's ankle monitoring bracelet had been left in Bracken Ridge, also in north Brisbane.

Massingham said the 27-year-old was wearing the device as part of his bail conditions related to alleged drug trafficking offences.

Wilson is then alleged to have driven to a business at Mount Gravatt, south of Brisbane, where he approached two women he knew as they left the building before ordering one of them into his car.

It's alleged Wilson fired his gun as the pair fled. Neither woman was injured.

Police say Wilson then travelled to a Sunnybank home, arrived with the gun and a jerry can of fuel and threatened the resident who was known to him before setting the house alight and fleeing.

The home was destroyed and a pet was killed in the blaze. No people were injured.

Extensive searches have failed to locate Wilson and police are urging him to surrender.

"I urge Mr Wilson, if he hears my message today, to make contact with police and safely negotiate his surrender," Massingham said.

Wilson is believed to be armed and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him should call triple zero.

