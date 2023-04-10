Rugby
All Blacks Sevens qualify for Olympics with win in Singapore

10:20am
All Blacks Sevens celebrate after winning the Singapore leg.

All Blacks Sevens celebrate after winning the Singapore leg. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand won the Singapore Sevens for the first time in 18 years after beating Argentina 19-17 in a final showdown of the world series leaders overnight.

The Kiwis shot to 12-0 and the Argentines came back to trail 12-10 while New Zealand co-captain Dylan Collier was in the sin-bin.

Brady Rush scooped up a lineout error by Argentina and scooted 85 meters untouched for 19-10.

With less than 50 seconds left of regulation time, Argentina's Rodrigo Isgro was about to score between the posts but was cut down by Collier and conceded a relieving penalty to New Zealander Amanaki Nicole.

Argentina finished with a consolation converted try to Marcos Moneta, but in its third final of this series with New Zealand, lost for the second time.

“Our defense leads the way,” Collier said. “That relentless effort, that energy, and willingness to work for each other. It really showed out there.”

New Zealand can focus on the world series it leads by 24 points from Argentina after becoming the second men's team after host France to qualify for the Paris Olympics next year. The top four in the series qualify.

Moses Leo scores against Fiji at the Singapore Sevens.

Moses Leo scores against Fiji at the Singapore Sevens. (Source: Photosport)

The New Zealanders have won a series-leading four tournaments for the first time since 2014, including their first Hong Kong title in nine years last weekend. Argentina was the next best with two tournaments.

Collier gave New Zealand the first try after 45 seconds. Leroy Carter made the break and Regan Ware crossed the tryline only to pass to Collier who was closer to the posts. Akuila Rokolisoa's two conversions for New Zealand importantly added to the scoreboard pressure.

A counter-ruck deep inside its 22 launched New Zealand again, and Moses Leo blew over Moneta and skipped away from Joaquin Pellandini to score.

Then Collier was yellow-carded for an illegal takedown in the air, and Argentina wasted a try chance in the last act of the half when Moneta threw too high for an unmarked Pellandini.

Still, after just 19 seconds of the second half, Argentina regained the kickoff and Luciano Gonzalez offloaded for German Schulz to score. But the sideline conversion was missed and Argentina made too many errors under pressure.

The series resumes in Toulouse, France, next month.

