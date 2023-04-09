New Zealand
Tornado hits East Auckland, pulling roofs off and felling trees

42 mins ago
FENZ truck responding to the tornado.

FENZ truck responding to the tornado. (Source: 1News)

A tornado has struck several Auckland suburbs, ripping roofs off houses and bringing trees down.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said they had received around 15 calls for assistance following the tornado, mostly in the area from Flatbush to Tamaki.

"Fire crews are responding to calls, and Urban Search and Rescue crews are being mobilised."

Images sent to 1News show fences have been pulled down, with damage to roofs.

Fire crews are responding to the calls, with police assisting.

Auckland Emergency management is asking people at risk to call 111 immeieadtly.

They are working with emergency services to see if additional assistance is needed.

It comes as MetService also warned that heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and tornadoes could possibly accompany thunder for Easter Sunday.

More to come

