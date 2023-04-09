Football
AAP

Phoenix eye rare Melbourne win over A-League leaders City

7:35pm
The Phoenix celebrate a Bozhidar Kraev goal.

The Phoenix celebrate a Bozhidar Kraev goal. (Source: Photosport)

Eyeing an elusive A-League Men home final, Wellington will attempt to beat Melbourne City in Melbourne for the first time in nine years.

The Phoenix have only beaten City once in 17 matches in Melbourne, which came in December 2013 when their opponents were known as Melbourne Heart

"It's disappointing that we haven't won there (in my time as coach). I think we've gotten draws there previously," coach Ufuk Talay said.

"The game is 11 vs 11 at the end of the day. It doesn't matter where it's played.

"The field is the same, we've just got to make sure we're focused and ready to go."

The Phoenix sit fifth, 10 points behind second-placed Adelaide but only four points shy of fourth-placed Western Sydney.

Finishing third or fourth would deliver a home final in Wellington.

"It's still in our hands with where we sit on the table and the points we can get," Talay said.

"We haven't had the opportunity due to COVID and being away to play a home final. We definitely have the opportunity.

"There are still 12 points up for grabs. We want to push as hard as we can.

"We play the team that is just above us. There's another game in between that so it's very important and very vital that we pick up maximum points in these next two games."

City sit on top of the table but have endured inconsistent form in recent weeks.

"It's a good opportunity playing against a good side that want to play football. We play a similar sort of brand in a different set-up," Talay said.

"If all works well and if the players are focused and aggressive with and without the ball it gives us a good opportunity to walk away with all three points."

FootballPhoenix

