Mystics pip Magic, Tactix give Watson a win for her 100th game

The Mystics have stormed back from 11 goals down to beat the Magic 62-61 in a thriller in Rotorua to extend their lead in the ANZ Premiership.

Trailing 32-21 late in the second quarter, the Auckland-based Mystics held their nerve and made headway into that deficit in the third quarter, which they won 20-13 to lead by a goal entering the final stanza.

After then falling five goals behind, the Magic responded themselves, levelling the scores only seconds to play.

The Mystics moved the ball downcourt to Silver Ferns shooter Grace Nweke, who missed twice before sinking the winning goal in the dying seconds.

Nweke was typically prolific, landing 50 off 55 shots while the Magic's international shooters Bailey Mes (36/41) and Ameliaranne Ekanasio (25/27) shared the load.

The result was revenge for the Mystics, whose only loss this season was to the Magic - by one goal - in a round three contest that went to extra time.

They have won four in a row since then to sit four points ahead of the second placed Tactix.

The Tactix ensured the gap wouldn't get any wider with a comfortable 58-45 defeat of the winless Steel in Christchurch.

Trailing by 18 entering the final quarter, the Steel produced the best netball of the match, winning the stanza 16-11.

However, they have lost all seven games, by an average margin of 18 goals, to have virtually no chance of reaching the playoffs.

The Tactix were boosted by a perfect return for goal shoot Aliyah Dunn, who landed all of her 40 shots.

It was also a special occasion for defender Jane Watson, celebrating her 100th game with the Canterbury franchise.

rnz.co.nz