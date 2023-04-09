China flies fighter jets near Taiwan after leader's US trip

China sent warships and dozens of fighter jets toward Taiwan overnight, the Taiwanese government said, in retaliation for a meeting between the US House of Representatives speaker and the president of the self-ruled island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory.

The Chinese military announced the start of three-day "combat readiness patrols" as a warning to Taiwanese who want to make the island's de facto independence permanent.

The People's Liberation Army gave no indication whether they might include a repeat of previous exercises with missiles fired into the sea, which disrupted shipping and airline flights.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy held talks with President Tsai Ing-wen earlier this week in California, adding to a series of foreign lawmakers who have met Tsai to show support in the face of Chinese intimidation.

Beijing responded by imposing a travel ban and financial sanctions against American groups and individuals associated with Tsai's US visit.

Overnight, eight warships and 71 planes were detected near Taiwan, 45 of which flew across the middle line of the strait that separates it from the mainland, the island's Ministry of Defence said.

It said they included Chengdu J-10, Shenyang J-11 and Shenyang J-16 jet fighters.

The navy also planned to hold "live fire training" in Luoyuan Bay in Fujian province opposite Taiwan, the local Maritime Authority announced. Ships were banned during the firing, which was due to take place on five dates over the next two weeks.

Taiwan split with China in 1949 after a civil war. The ruling Communist Party says the island is obliged to rejoin the mainland, by force if necessary. Beijing says contact with foreign officials encourages Taiwanese who want formal independence, a step the ruling party says would lead to war.

"This is a serious warning against the collusion and provocation between the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces and external forces," said a PLA statement. The "Joint Sword" exercises "defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Plans also called for the exercise to include a destroyer, missile boats, ballistic missiles and land-based anti-ship missiles as well as early warning, electronic warfare and tanker aircraft, according to the The Global Times, a newspaper published by the Communist Party.

The Taiwanese military said missile defence systems were activated and air and sea patrols sent to track the Chinese aircraft.

"We condemn such an irrational act that has jeopardised regional security and stability," a Ministry of Defence statement said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's government has stepped up efforts to intimidate the island by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby and firing missiles into the sea.

The United States has no official relations with Taiwan, a centre for high-tech industry and one of the biggest global traders, but maintains extensive informal and commercial ties. Washington is required by federal law to ensure the island of 22 million people has the means to defend itself if China attacks.