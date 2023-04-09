World
Associated Press

Biden's ancestral hometown prepares warm Irish welcome

11:58am
Ray Clarke, left, and Eddie Ruane put up flags in Ballina, Ireland.

(Source: Associated Press)

Joe Blewitt is just about the busiest man in Ballina. His phone rings constantly with calls from locals and the world's media as he prepares to welcome a relative — US President Joe Biden.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Ireland next week, with a stop in Ballina, the town from which one of his great-great grandfathers left for the United States in 1850. Blewitt, a distant cousin who first met Biden when he came to town as vice president in 2016, said the US leader pledged to return once he'd won the presidency.

"He said, 'I'm going to come back into Ballina'. And sure to God he's going to come back into Ballina," Blewitt said.

"His Irish roots are really deep in his heart."

The 43-year-old plumber was among Biden relations invited to the White House for St Patrick's Day last month.

He says it was a "surreal" experience that included a half-hour private meeting with the president.

"He's a people person. He loves meeting the Irish people," said Blewitt, who shares Biden's high forehead — he says people joke that he looks like the president "from the mouth up".

"The Irish people love him back."

Buildings are getting a new coat of paint and American flags are being hung from shopfronts in Ballina, a bustling agricultural town of about 10,000 at the mouth of the River Moy in western Ireland that proclaims itself the nation's "salmon capital".

A mural of President Joe Biden adorns the side of a shop in Ballina, Ireland.

(Source: Associated Press)

There's already a mural of a beaming Biden, erected in 2020 in the centre of town. Many people from Ballina and the surrounding County Mayo moved to Pennsylvania in the 19th century. Ballina is twinned with Scranton, Biden's hometown.

"I wouldn't think there's a family in Ballina that doesn't have someone, some connection with the States," said Anthony Heffernan, owner of Heffernan's Fine Foods, where Biden had lunch with his local relatives during his 2016 visit.

"It was a fantastic day for Ballina," Heffernan recalled.

"He was very keen to talk about the town — how it was, and how it is now. He was really connected with the area."

