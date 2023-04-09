World
AAP

AUKUS to be strong regardless of US election result - Aus PM

1:53pm
Anthony Albanese.

Anthony Albanese. (Source: Getty)

The AUKUS security pact will remain strong regardless of who ends up in the White House after the 2024 US election, the Australian prime minister says.

Anthony Albanese said he was not concerned for the future of the alliance with the US and the UK, despite the possibility of Donald Trump returning as president following next year's election.

Trump, who is the current front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, pleaded not guilty last week to 34 counts of falsifying business records, following an investigation into hush money payments.

Trump is the first current or former US president to face criminal charges but says the allegations are politically motivated.

Albanese said AUKUS would remain strong regardless of who was leading nations involved in the security pact.

"Our relationship with the United States is a relationship between nations, between peoples, not just between leaders," he told Sky News on Sunday.

"Australia and the United States share common values, I work very closely with President (Joe) Biden."

Biden is set to travel to Australia next month for the Quad Leaders' Summit, where he will also address federal parliament.

"He will be an honoured guest in our country," Albanese said.

The AUKUS pact will see Australia acquire eight nuclear-powered submarines by the 2050s, with the vessels set to cost up to AU$368 billion (NZ$391 billion).

WorldAustralia

SHARE

More Stories

Man flown to hospital after Queensland crocodile attack

Man flown to hospital after Queensland crocodile attack

The man, aged in his forties, suffered lacerations to his head, shoulder and leg.

9:45pm

Melbourne teen charged with mother's stabbing murder

Melbourne teen charged with mother's stabbing murder

The victim's 15-year-old son and a second boy, 14, were arrested after the incident.

Sat, Apr 8

Home collapses as western Sydney family sleeps

Home collapses as western Sydney family sleeps

Fri, Apr 7

Australia: Fatal chainsaw electrocution prompts call for rule change

Australia: Fatal chainsaw electrocution prompts call for rule change

Fri, Apr 7

'Vulnerable' ex-NRL star Jarryd Hayne spared jail for the time being

'Vulnerable' ex-NRL star Jarryd Hayne spared jail for the time being

Thu, Apr 6

Melbourne man charged over $44m meth haul disguised as vinegar

Melbourne man charged over $44m meth haul disguised as vinegar

Thu, Apr 6

Latest

Popular

26 mins ago

Ukraine's coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war

Ukraine's coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war

56 mins ago

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn reportedly end 6-year relationship

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn reportedly end 6-year relationship

1:53pm

AUKUS to be strong regardless of US election result - Aus PM

AUKUS to be strong regardless of US election result - Aus PM

1:19pm

Galaxies discovered by Webb Space Telescope oldest ever observed

Galaxies discovered by Webb Space Telescope oldest ever observed

1:00pm

Goal of the season? Haaland wows with spectacular scissor-kick

0:30

Goal of the season? Haaland wows with spectacular scissor-kick

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6