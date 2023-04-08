New Zealand

'Will take time' - slow progress on new FENZ complaints system

45 mins ago

Work on setting up a new complaints system to fix a weak spot at Fire and Emergency is proceeding slowly.

A review into the service's longstanding problems with a toxic culture last December recommended an Independent Conduct Complaints Authority.

Firefighters told the investigation they did not trust the existing complaints system.

Internal Affairs Minister Barbara Edmonds has so far received initial advice on the options.

A spokesperson said it was "a large piece of work that will take time to complete".

There would be an update in coming months.

Her officials are also doing policy work to establish a new levy model to fund FENZ from 2026.

It currently gets about $600 million a year from a levy collected on property insurance.

A lot of the policy work, along with public consultation, must be completed before the general election, the spokesperson said.

