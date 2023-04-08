Entertainment
Sam Neill 'absolutely fine' after cancer battle

1:43pm
Sam Neill insists he's "absolutely fine" after his cancer battle.

The 75-year-old actor underwent treatment for stage three blood cancer - a "ferocious type of aggressive" non-Hodgkin lymphoma to be exact - and while he's in remission, he is aware he's not completely "off the hook".

The Jurassic Park star discussed his diagnosis in his memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?, revealing that he feared passing away before the book was even released.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "The cancer thing came out as a corollary to the release of the book, which is a memoir that I wrote when I was under chemo.

"I'm doing absolutely fine now.

"What was slightly annoying was that the story was sort of 'cancer, cancer, cancer, cancer' and really the other half of the story is 'remission, remission and remission' - and I'm absolutely fine."

Sam recently took to social media to explain that he's been in remission for the past eight months and is "very happy" to be back at work.

