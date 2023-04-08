Entertainment
Associated Press

S Club 7's Paul Cattermole dies at 46

6:25am
Paul Cattermole and fellow band mate Hannah on stage at Wembley Arena in London, February 2002.

Paul Cattermole and fellow band mate Hannah on stage at Wembley Arena in London, February 2002. (Source: Associated Press)

Paul Cattermole, a member of early-2000s British pop group S Club 7, has died just weeks after the band announced a reunion tour. He was 46.

The band and Cattermole's family said that "it is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole".

They said Cattermole was found at his home in Dorset, southwest England.

"While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances," they said.

In a statement on social media, members of S Club 7 said they were "truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul".

S Club 7 at the Disney Channel Kids Awards held at the London Arena in London, 1999.

S Club 7 at the Disney Channel Kids Awards held at the London Arena in London, 1999. (Source: Associated Press)

"There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

"We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," the band said.

Formed in 1998 by Simon Fuller, the music mogul behind the Spice Girls, S Club 7 was launched – like The Monkees – through a TV show about a pop band, in which the members played fictionalised versions of themselves.

S Club 7 had a string of upbeat UK hits including Don't Stop Movin', bubblegum pop classic Reach and ballad Never Had a Dream Come True, which was also a top 10 hit in the United States.

In 2002, the group performed at a Buckingham Palace concert to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 50 years on the throne.

Cattermole left the band the same year.

In February, all the original members of S Club 7 announced a 25th-anniversary tour, due to begin in October.

