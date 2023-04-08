Russia hits illegally annexed Ukraine areas from ground, air

Russian forces used ground- and air-fired missiles, rocket launchers and weaponized drones to bombard the provinces of Ukraine it has illegally annexed but doesn't fully control, causing casualties, building damage and power outages overnight.

The Ukrainian military said Russian forces launched 18 airstrikes, five missile strikes and 53 attacks from multiple rocket launchers between Thursday and Friday mornings (local time).

According to the General Staff statement, Russia was concentrating the bulk of its offensive operations in Ukraine's industrial east, focusing on the cities and towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka in Donetsk province.

Most of the battlefield reports concerned the four Ukrainian provinces Russia annexed in September: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his military to gain complete control of the provinces, while Ukraine has indicated it will soon launch a counteroffensive to take back more territory.

Russia also annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world also regarded as illegal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to regain all Russian-occupied areas.

In the latest fighting, the Ukrainian military said it downed a Russian Su-25 ground attack jet near Marinka.

People receive humanitarian aid at a distribution spot in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

A video showed a big explosion as the plane slammed into the ground, with its pilot descending on a parachute. The Russian military, in keeping with its general silence on losses, didn't confirm the warplane's downing.

British military officials said in their latest daily analysis that Russian forces have likely advanced into the centre of Bakhmut and captured the western bank of the Bakhmutka River.

Russia's eight-month campaign to take Bakhmut and Ukraine's determination to defend the city have produced the longest and potentially bloodiest battle of the war that Putin started on February 24, 2022.

The UK Defence Ministry said Russia's progress, which had largely stalled since the end of March, had regained momentum.

According to British intelligence, Ukraine's key supply route to the west of Bakhmut was under threat, with Russia using artillery more effectively and benefiting from reinforcements by regular forces that likely include airborne troops.

British military officials noted also that regular military commanders and those from the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company that has sent its soldiers to fight in multiple African countries, had probably improved cooperation and put on hold their "feud".

The Wagner Group, which has appeared to take the lead in the Bakhmut fighting, has frequently complained about the regular Russian military's strategy as well as its failure to provide sufficient ammunition and other support.

The Wagner Group's owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said Ukrainians continued to put up fierce resistance in Bakhmut.

"The enemy is not going anywhere," Prigozhin wrote in a Telegram messaging app post.

Russia's Defence Ministry reported inflicting dozens of casualties on Ukrainian forces and destroying drones and other Ukrainian weapons and combat vehicles in several battlefront hot spots in the annexed provinces.

Each side tends to report only the losses it inflicts on its enemy, and their claims are generally impossible to verify independently.