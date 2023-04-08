New Zealand
Police appeal after serious assault in Christchurch's Linwood

6:37am
Police are appealing for help from the public after a serious assault in Christchurch's Linwood last night.

The incident occurred between 7.30pm and 7.50pm on Linwood Avenue near Linwood Park, police said.

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in serious condition.

A scene guard was in place overnight while a scene examination took place.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time the person was assaulted, who may have seen something which could assist our enquiries," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"The investigation team understand a woman was waiting at a bus stop nearby prior to the altercation, who may have witnessed something suspicious. Police wish to speak with this woman in particular.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage which may be relevant."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105.

