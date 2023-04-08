World
Associated Press

Pentagon reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked

10:48am
Locals walk past a house which was destroyed by Russian attack in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine.

The US Defense Department is reviewing a handful of documents that were released on several social media sites and appear to detail US and NATO aid to Ukraine, but may have been altered or used as part of a misinformation campaign.

The documents, which were posted on sites such as Twitter, are labelled secret and resemble routine updates that the US military's Joint Staff would produce daily but not distribute publicly.

They are dated ranging from February 23 to March 1, and provide what appears to be details on the progress of weapons and equipment going into Ukraine with more precise timelines and amounts than the US generally provides publicly.

They are not war plans and they provide no details on any planned Ukraine offensive.

And some inaccuracies — including estimates of Russian troops deaths that are significantly lower than numbers publicly stated by US officials — have led some to question the documents' authenticity.

"It is very important to remember that in recent decades, the Russian special services' most successful operations have been taking place in Photoshop," Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence directorate, said on Ukrainian TV.

"From a preliminary analysis of these materials, we see false, distorted figures on losses on both sides, with part of the information collected from open sources."

Separately, however, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office released a statement about a meeting he had with his senior military staff, and it noted that "the participants of the meeting focused on measures to prevent the leakage of information regarding the plans of the defence forces of Ukraine".

Ukrainian servicemen try to find undamaged shells in a burned-out ammunition depot which was destroyed after a Russian attack near Kostiantynivka, Ukraine.

If the published documents are authentic to any degree, however, the leak of classified data is troubling and raises questions about what other information about the Ukraine war — or any coming offensive — could be distributed.

US officials provided no clarity on the origin of the documents, their authenticity, or who actually was the first to post them online.

The New York Times was the first to report about the documents.

Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokesperson, would only say that "we are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the Department is reviewing the matter".

One US official said the documents resemble data produced daily by the Joint Staff, although some numbers are wrong.

Even if they were legitimate, the official said, the US believes there is little real intelligence value to the documents, since much of it is information Russia would already know or could glean from the battlefield.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence documents.

The charts and graphs describe some battlefield status of both sides from a month ago, US military movements during the previous 24 hours, personnel numbers and the local weather outlook.

But there are errors. Under a section titled "Total Assessed Losses", one document lists 16,000-17,500 Russian casualties and up to 71,000 Ukrainian casualties.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said publicly last November that Russia has lost "well over" 100,000 soldiers, and Ukraine had lost about that many also.

And those estimates have continued to climb in recent months, although officials have stopped providing more exact numbers.

