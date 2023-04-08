World
Melbourne teen charged with mother's stabbing murder

24 mins ago
The scene of the incident.

The scene of the incident. (Source: Nine)

A teenage boy has been charged with his mother's murder after she was fatally stabbed at her home in Melbourne.

The 41-year-old woman was found wounded at a property in Abbotsford just after 11pm on Wednesday.

She was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

Police launched a search for the victim's 15-year-old son and a 14-year-old boy from Ascot Vale after the pair left the address in a Toyota RAV4.

The boys were arrested in Learmonth, near Ballarat, on Thursday afternoon and on Friday the duo were charged with murder.

The woman's 13-year-old son was also at the property at the time of the stabbing but he was not physically injured.

Victoria Police said the boy was the one who contacted emergency services.

