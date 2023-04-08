Burnley gains promotion back to English Premier League

Burnley have secured automatic promotion to the English Premier League with seven games to spare, a 2-1 victory at Middlesbrough ensuring Vincent Kompany's side will finish in the second-tier Championship's top two.

Chris Wood's former club will return to the Premier League after one season, having been relegated on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign.

"It's a very special feeling, we have made memories today," Burnley boss Kompany said.

"We still don't have the silverware ... (but) there is already one milestone that has been achieved, and one achievement that cannot be taken away from us.

"I still have to say that the best moment will be if we get the trophy, and that is not the case yet.

"But for this club it already means what it means - next year, Burnley will be in the Premier League and Turf Moor will host the best teams in the world. That is something to be proud of."

Promotion can be worth more than NZ$593 million over five seasons, if a club survives their first campaign in the Premier League, according to last year's Deloitte Annual Review of Football Finance.

The three points against Middlesbrough helped Burnley secure promotion after third-placed Luton Town drew 0-0 at Millwall earlier in the day.

Luton sit 19 points behind the leaders with only six games left. Middlesbrough, for whom Socceroo Riley McGree played a full 90 minutes, are a further point back in fourth.

Burnley top the Championship with 87 points after 39 games.

The top two in the division are promoted to the Premier League while the teams that finish third to sixth go into the playoffs to fight for the final spot.

A 66th-minute Connor Roberts strike guided Burnley to the win, after Ashley Barnes' first-half goal was cancelled out by a Chuba Akpom penalty.

"This is a season's hard work. From the beginning of the season a lot of people wrote us off, no one said we'd be up there," Roberts told Sky Sports.

"We've shown them and hopefully going into next season we can maintain good performance levels and who knows what can happen."

Burnley's next objective will be to win the Championship title.

They are 11 points clear of second-placed Sheffield United, who beat Wigan 1-0 to move to 76 points.

Bailey Wright's Rotherham won 3-1 against fellow Socceroo Tom Rogic's West Brom.