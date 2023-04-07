Significant police presence on roads this Easter weekend

Police will be out in force this Easter watching for dangerous drivers, and those travelling on cyclone-damaged roads and in heavy rain are advised to be cautious.

Last Easter five people died on the roads.

National road policing manager Superintendent Steve Greally hoped this year none would be killed.

He said there would be a significantly greater police presence, particularly on open roads.

Easter is a particularly dangerous time both because there are more people on the road, and there is a greater likelihood of drunk drivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police asked every driver to make sure everyone in their vehicle wears a seatbelt, to not drive under the influence, to remove distractions and to slow down.

Cyclone-battered roads still fragile, heavy rain expected

MetService said heavy rain was expected for northern and eastern parts of the North Island over Easter. A heavy rain warning was issued for Gisborne, and watches for Northland, Great Barrier Island and Hawke's Bay.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said the area's road network was still very fragile, and she asked drivers to travel with care over the Easter weekend.

Waka Kotahi journey manager Andre Taylor said with the road damage and heavy rain expected, driving to the conditions had never been more important, and drivers should be patient, allow extra travel time and take regular breaks.

Plan for road works

The Transport Agency Waka Kotahi warned it was expecting traffic congestion on key road routes, and warned travellers to plan ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most road work projects would be packed up over Easter, but some places would still be disrupted by ongoing projects.

Among them were the roads across Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti that were badly damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle, and could still have speed restrictions or traffic management in place.

And a single lane site north of Kaikōura on State Highway One that would remain in place during the long weekend, as well as a single lane section of highway at the Central Otago Beaumont Bridge.

Drivers were encouraged to use the agency's holiday journey planner tool, especially if they were heading to the Tasman District, Queenstown Lakes District or Canterbury.

rnz.co.nz