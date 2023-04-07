Kodi Nikorima back where Wayne Bennett always wanted him

Wayne Bennett once hoped Kodi Nikorima would be a long-term half at the Broncos, now the veteran coach is delighted to have the New Zealander starting at five-eighth for the injury-ravaged Dolphins.

The Dolphins have lost Sean O'Sullivan (ruptured pectoral) and Anthony Milford (hamstring) in consecutive weeks, so Kiwi international Nikorima will partner teenager Isaiya Katoa in the halves tonight against North Queensland in Townsville.

Experienced winger Edrick Lee will make his club debut on the wing after recovering from an ankle injury.

Nikorima had his best season in the NRL in 2018, playing as Bennett's starting half at the Broncos.

After not featuring in 2019 Broncos coach Anthony Seibold's long-term plans, Nikorima secured a release to the Warriors.

Kodi Nikorima. (Source: Photosport)

But Bennett has always regarded him as a playmaker of class.

Nikorima missed last week's loss to St George Illawarra with a cut head but is back at the right time.

"I am really pleased he is back and pleased he is playing in that position," Bennett said.

"He is a wonderful player Kodi. He can play a lot of positions but when I left the Broncos we were grooming him to be the next halfback there.

"He played for New Zealand at halfback and five-eighth so he is quite an accomplished player.

"Kodi and Isaiya are going really well and trained great in the pre-season. I am confident they will be very good."

Bennett said he had spoken to Canberra playmaker Jack Wighton's manager since the Raiders No.6 told his club he would test the market for the 2024 season and beyond.

The next step is to speak to Wighton himself.

"I don't want to speak to his manager," Bennett said. "I want to speak to Jack about it. He's the one who has to make the decision."

As for when that will happen, Bennett said it will be "whenever they ring me back".

Lee will become the 24th player used by the injury and suspension-hit Dolphins this season.

"It is the game, injuries are a part of it," Bennett said. "Back-up players are an important part of it. We are just getting on with life.

"I know what adversity is and (losing players to injury) is not adversity. It is part of what you do. I have done it for so long, it doesn't faze me anymore.

"I am pleased to have (Lee) in the team. We brought him here to play first grade.

"He is a good communicator, knows how to get to the tryline and knows his position really well."

The Dolphins have rewarded forward Connelly Lemuelu for his strong start to the year with a contract extension through to the end of 2025.